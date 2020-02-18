Seasoned to Taste: Ethiopia's flavors mix sweet, hot and savory

The year 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of “The Year of Africa.” In 1960, 17 (count ‘em!) African nations gained their independence, finally shedding the colonial rule of France, Belgium and the United Kingdom. This fascinating history is just one chapter in the way national stories were written or re-written after World War II.

Cameroon, Togo, Madagascar, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Benin, Niger, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Chad, Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Senegal, Mali, Nigeria, Mauritania all began new experiments in self-rule.

We’d forgotten this surprising fact (if we ever knew it). So it got us to thinking about Africa, and of the nation that had never been under colonial rule: Ethiopia. Except for five years of Italian subjugation under Mussolini, Ethiopia has made its own way.

Besides offering a unique and independent history, Ethiopia has developed a rich and complex cuisine. The many-layered spice mixture known as “berbere” has been adapted by cooks on this continent and now is even available commercially.