Seasoned to Taste: Ethiopia's flavors mix sweet, hot and savory

The year 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of “The Year of Africa.” In 1960, 17 (count ‘em!) African nations gained their independence, finally shedding the colonial rule of France, Belgium and the United Kingdom. This fascinating history is just one chapter in the way national stories were written or re-written after World War II.
Cameroon, Togo, Madagascar, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Benin, Niger, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Chad, Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Senegal, Mali, Nigeria, Mauritania all began new experiments in self-rule.
We’d forgotten this surprising fact (if we ever knew it). So it got us to thinking about Africa, and of the nation that had never been under colonial rule: Ethiopia. Except for five years of Italian subjugation under Mussolini, Ethiopia has made its own way.
Besides offering a unique and independent history, Ethiopia has developed a rich and complex cuisine. The many-layered spice mixture known as “berbere” has been adapted by cooks on this continent and now is even available commercially.
We chose to adapt Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s “Ethiopian Spicy Tomato Lentil Stew” and her homemade spice blend that delivers the hot-sweet-savory of berbere. We added more stock, sautéed diced sweet potatoes instead of the onion and stirred in some browned chicken sausage along with the frozen peas at the end. Because our version was more soupy, we didn’t follow Isa’s suggestion of serving with rice, polenta or spongy Injera bread. But we filled our bowls with flavors of another continent and were grateful that our independence is not 60 years old, but approaching its 250th.
Ethiopian Spicy Tomato Lentil Stew
1 cup brown lentils (I used 2 cups small green lentils)
1 large yellow onion, diced small
2 carrots, peeled and diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated
1/4 cup peanut oil (vegetable oil will do)
10 plum tomatoes, chopped (I used 15 ounce can diced tomatoes)
1/2 cup tomato paste (or 6 ounce can tomato paste)
1 cup vegetable stock or 1 cup water plus 2 vegetable boullion cubes (I used six cups reduced sodium chicken stock)
1 cup frozen green peas
Spice Blend:
2 tsp ground cumin
2 teaspoons Hungarian paprika
1 teaspoon ground fenugreek
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt (or more to taste)
Boil the lentils for about 45 minutes or until tender.
In a large pot, over medium heat saute the onions and carrots for 10 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger and spice blend. Saute 5 more minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes, cook 5 more minutes. Add tomato paste and mix, then add the water. Simmer until bubbling. Add the cooked lentils and green peas, simmer 15 more minutes.
This makes around 4 large servings or 6 small ones.
Source: Isa Chandra Moskowitz, post punk kitchen
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.