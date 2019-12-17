Seasoned to Taste: Enjoy bright flavors on darkest days

“In absentia lucis, tenebrae vincunt,” so the old Latin saying goes. “In absence of light, darkness prevails.” This observation perhaps explains why so many cultures celebrate around the time of the shortest of days and the longest, darkest night. We don’t want darkness to win!
Some of these holidays (Hanukkah) are based on a lunar calendar, others (Solstice, Christmas, Kwanzaa) are set by the Gregorian, but this year there’s quite the alignment.
Starting Dec. 21 with Winter Solstice (10:19 p.m., to be exact), the lineup moves swiftly to Hanukkah on Dec. 22 (through Dec. 30). Then Christmas kicks in on the 25th (through Jan. 5 if you do old school 12 days thereof) and Kwanzaa runs Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
So many holidays, so much eating to do! Here’s a couple of dishes that could work as appetizers or holiday party additions that nod to different traditions. The smoked salmon offering re-invents 7-layer dip with ingredients like beet horseradish and flavors sometimes featured on Jewish holiday tables.
The curried sweet potato puree nods to both sub-Saharan and South Africa as well as the American South. Technically a side, with just a bit less liquid added, this superfood can be scooped up with any manner of crackers/breads/veggies spread out for your buffet.
Here’s hoping you’ll dip your way to a happy Solhanukkmaszaa, whatever part of it you celebrate!
Smoked Salmon 7 Layer Dip
4 ounces cream cheese
2 ounces fresh goat cheese
3 tablespoons prepared beet horseradish*
2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
1 pound hot-smoked salmon, skin removed, flaked, divided
2 large radishes, trimmed, finely chopped
1/3 cup finely chopped red onion
1/2 cup drained capers, chopped
3 tablespoons finely chopped chives
2 Belgian endives, leaves separated
Bagel chips or pumpernickel bread (for serving)
Line a 6-inch-diameter ring mold, 6-inch-diameter cake pan or springform pan, or 16 oz. ramekin with plastic wrap, pressing it along the bottom and up the sides (you can also use a small bowl, but the layers won’t be quite as even). Pulse cream cheese, goat cheese, horseradish and lemon zest in a food processor until well combined and creamy.
*If you can’t find prepared beet horseradish, just whirl a small beet in your food processor and stir into jarred grated horseradish.
Press a third of smoked salmon into an even layer across the bottom of mold. Spread half of cream cheese mixture evenly over salmon, smoothing surface with a rubber spatula.
Toss radishes and onion in a small bowl to combine, then scatter over cream cheese mixture and press down lightly into mixture. Top with half of remaining salmon, making an even layer, then scatter capers over. Spread remaining cream cheese mixture over capers and finish with a final layer of the remaining salmon. Cover dip with plastic wrap and chill at least 1 hour to let dip set and flavors meld.
Uncover dip and carefully invert onto a plate. Remove ring mold, then carefully peel away plastic. Top with chives. Serve with endives and bagel chips for spreading over.
Clair Safitz, Bon Appetit
Curried Sweet Potato Puree
4 medium sweet potatoes (about 1 3/4 pounds)
1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
4 thin slices peeled fresh ginger
Kosher salt
1/2 lime
Toasted sliced almonds, for garnish, optional
Chopped cilantro, for garnish, optional
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Wrap each sweet potato in foil, put on a baking sheet and bake until soft, 1 hour. Let cool slightly.
Combine the almond milk, curry powder and ginger in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the mixture is reduced by a third, about 5 minutes. Discard the ginger.
Pour any sugary juices from the sweet potato foil wrappers into a food processor. Peel the sweet potatoes and add the flesh to the food processor. Add the almond milk mixture (if using for a dip, you may want to use slightly less than full amount of liquid) and 1/2 teaspoon salt and puree until smooth.
Transfer to a serving bowl and squeeze the lime over the finished puree. Garnish with almonds and cilantro if desired and serve warm.
Source: foodnetwork.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.