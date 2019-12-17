Seasoned to Taste: Enjoy bright flavors on darkest days

“In absentia lucis, tenebrae vincunt,” so the old Latin saying goes. “In absence of light, darkness prevails.” This observation perhaps explains why so many cultures celebrate around the time of the shortest of days and the longest, darkest night. We don’t want darkness to win!

Some of these holidays (Hanukkah) are based on a lunar calendar, others (Solstice, Christmas, Kwanzaa) are set by the Gregorian, but this year there’s quite the alignment.

Starting Dec. 21 with Winter Solstice (10:19 p.m., to be exact), the lineup moves swiftly to Hanukkah on Dec. 22 (through Dec. 30). Then Christmas kicks in on the 25th (through Jan. 5 if you do old school 12 days thereof) and Kwanzaa runs Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

So many holidays, so much eating to do! Here’s a couple of dishes that could work as appetizers or holiday party additions that nod to different traditions. The smoked salmon offering re-invents 7-layer dip with ingredients like beet horseradish and flavors sometimes featured on Jewish holiday tables.

The curried sweet potato puree nods to both sub-Saharan and South Africa as well as the American South. Technically a side, with just a bit less liquid added, this superfood can be scooped up with any manner of crackers/breads/veggies spread out for your buffet.