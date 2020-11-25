 Skip to main content
Seasoned to Taste: Embracing the 'stewpot' of America with African Sweet Potato Stew
SEASONED TO TASTE

Lynne Ireland

America is often referred to as a "melting pot." But the genius of this place, perhaps, is the many aspects of cultures and traditions that don’t “melt.” Maybe “stewpot” is a more accurate depiction of how many “chunks” get stirred together to make something quite remarkable.

Stewpot season is upon us again and we say, hooray! Even if your “stewpot” is a slow or pressure cooker, there couldn’t be a better time for throwing together a bunch of stuff into a pot. As the appetizing aromas fill your house, suddenly it’s not such a bad place to be. Better yet, the odds and ends of your pantry or fridge, or even leftovers, can add color and nutrition to the melange. Plus, you get the satisfaction of putting miscellany to good and tasty use, rather than into the landfill.

This sweet potato stew with red beans is a building block to which you can add depending on your options and your eaters. Note that it does contain peanut butter. Stirred in at the end, this pantry standard becomes a magic elixir as it thickens and adds umami to the mix. The basic recipe is meat free, but we’ve thrown in leftover chicken or pulled those last links of andouille sausage out of the freezer to sauté and toss in. Stir in some kale or spinach at the end to add more color and texture. Add cayenne or Berbere spice mix to kick it up a bit. We like to eat it over a whole-grain medley (like Trader Joe’s mix of brown rice, black barley, and daikon radish seeds). And when we throw in double the beans called for, we’ve got a quart or more left for the freezer.

A squirt of lime juice and a sprinkle of peanuts at the table brightens the “rich, earthy” flavors.

“African” is a pretty vague descriptor for this recipe, but even if we don’t know its country of origin, we're glad to have it for the stewpot of America!

African Sweet Potato Stew with Red Beans

* 2 teaspoons olive oil

* 1½ cups chopped onion

* 1 garlic clove, minced

* 4 cups (½-inch) cubed peeled sweet potato (about 1½ pounds)

* 1½ cups cooked small red beans (I used 2 cans of kidney beans, drained)

* 1½ cups vegetable broth

* 1 cup chopped red bell pepper

* ½ cup water

* 1 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger

* ½ teaspoon salt

* ½ teaspoon ground cumin

* ¼ teaspoon black pepper

* 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

* 1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained

* 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

* 3 tablespoons chopped dry-roasted peanuts

* 6 lime wedges

Directions: Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cover and cook 5 minutes or until tender.

Place onion mixture in a 5-quart electric slow cooker. Add sweet potato and next 10 ingredients (through chiles). Cover and cook on low 8 hours or until vegetables are tender.

(Or saute onion and garlic in oil in a stewpot, add next 10 ingredients and simmer until vegetables are tender — 45 minutes or so.)

Spoon 1 cup cooking liquid into a small bowl. Add peanut butter; stir well with a whisk. Stir peanut butter mixture into stew. Top with peanuts; serve with lime wedges.

Source: Robin Robertson, Cooking Light as posted on myrecipes.com

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

