Seasoned to Taste: Embracing the 'stewpot' of America with African Sweet Potato Stew

America is often referred to as a "melting pot." But the genius of this place, perhaps, is the many aspects of cultures and traditions that don’t “melt.” Maybe “stewpot” is a more accurate depiction of how many “chunks” get stirred together to make something quite remarkable.

Stewpot season is upon us again and we say, hooray! Even if your “stewpot” is a slow or pressure cooker, there couldn’t be a better time for throwing together a bunch of stuff into a pot. As the appetizing aromas fill your house, suddenly it’s not such a bad place to be. Better yet, the odds and ends of your pantry or fridge, or even leftovers, can add color and nutrition to the melange. Plus, you get the satisfaction of putting miscellany to good and tasty use, rather than into the landfill.