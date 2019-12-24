Seasoned to Taste: Elegant endings for a meal and a decade

The teens are almost over. Lots of blather about the end of one decade and the start of the next. The decade we’re leaving saw an explosion in options for eaters. So many diets, so little time.
Vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, gluten-free, paleo, keto, plans and products abound. We’ve come to demand year-round accessibility to foodstuffs and cuisines from around the world.
So we’ll have berries from Peru and kiwi from New Zealand instead of the oranges and apples that highlighted holiday tables in 1920. We line up in the cold for food trucks that dish out fabulous flavors (but many also a lot of fat). We’ve gone from the ridiculous to the sublime and back again: this is the decade in which both “healthy junk food” and complicated cuisine reached new levels.
But for all our relentless pursuit, the prediction is that by the end of the '20s fully half of Americans will be obese. So instead of roaring, these '20s are likely to be more about huffing and puffing as we stuff ourselves with too many choices. Maybe we should carry one important message from the teens into the '20s: Michael Pollan’s admonition to eat real food, less of it and mostly plants.
But we’re looking back rather than forward for a couple of elegant endings to this decade. One relies on our old friend chocolate, the other features the small, sweet, seedless and, alas, sometimes shipped from across the globe, the clementine. These recipes reflect our national ambivalence about food; one as fat- and calorie-laden and decadent as they come, the other what you should eat if you want to live to see 2030.
Mousse au Chocolat, Sauce Grand Marnier
Mousse:
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate
1 ounce unsweetened chocolate
6 eggs, separated
2 tablespoons dark rum
2 teaspoons vanilla
¼ cup sugar
Sauce:
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
¾ cup fresh orange juice
¼ cup Grand Marnier
¼ cup toasted almonds
Melt chocolates in the top of a double boiler. In a bowl, beat egg yolks until light and thick. Add rum and vanilla. Slowly add chocolate. Set aside. In an electric mixer bowl, beat egg whites until they form soft peaks. Add sugar and beat until stiff and glossy. Stir in 1/3 of egg whites into chocolate mixture. Gently fold in remaining whites. Spoon mousse into dessert dishes or stemmed glasses. Cover and chill several hours or overnight. Serves 8.
For sauce, mix sugar, cornstarch and orange juice in a small sauce pan. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat when sauce starts to thicken. Add Grand Marnier and almonds if desired. (Almonds may also be reserved and used as garnish.) Cool sauce. Serve over mousse.
Source: Gatherings, Junior League of Milwaukee
Jeweled Clementines with Vanilla Sauce
3 tablespoons sugar
¼ cup white wine vinegar
½ cup Grand Marnier
4 cups clementine sections (about 12 clementines peeled and sectioned)
1 tablespoon fat-free milk
1 8-ounce carton vanilla low-fat yogurt
mint sprigs (optional)
pomegranate seeds (optional)
Combine sugar and vinegar in a small, heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook 6 minutes or until amber brown. Remove from heat, stir in liqueur.
Place the clementine sections in a large bowl; pour sugar mixture over sections. Cover and chill 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Combine milk and yogurt, stirring with a whisk. Spoon clementine mixture into individual bowls or stemmed glasses, and top with the yogurt mixture. Garnish with mint and pomegranate seeds, if desired. Serves 6. (Serving size ½ cup clementine mixture and 3 tablespoons sauce.)
Source: Cooking Light
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.