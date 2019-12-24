Seasoned to Taste: Elegant endings for a meal and a decade

The teens are almost over. Lots of blather about the end of one decade and the start of the next. The decade we’re leaving saw an explosion in options for eaters. So many diets, so little time.

Vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, gluten-free, paleo, keto, plans and products abound. We’ve come to demand year-round accessibility to foodstuffs and cuisines from around the world.

So we’ll have berries from Peru and kiwi from New Zealand instead of the oranges and apples that highlighted holiday tables in 1920. We line up in the cold for food trucks that dish out fabulous flavors (but many also a lot of fat). We’ve gone from the ridiculous to the sublime and back again: this is the decade in which both “healthy junk food” and complicated cuisine reached new levels.

But for all our relentless pursuit, the prediction is that by the end of the '20s fully half of Americans will be obese. So instead of roaring, these '20s are likely to be more about huffing and puffing as we stuff ourselves with too many choices. Maybe we should carry one important message from the teens into the '20s: Michael Pollan’s admonition to eat real food, less of it and mostly plants.