Seasoned to Taste: Easy yet elegant dishes for the holidays

We’re longing for the quandaries of holiday seasons past. You know, how to manage gift wish lists (or guess what somebody wanted). Or deciding which of the happy hooplas to which you’d been invited to attend. (Why did everything get scheduled the same night?)

This year’s head-scratching, not so much. Basic stuff like kids’ clothes back-ordered. Party plans prompting “should I stay or should I go?” And the most critical, eternal question of all: what should I make?

Even if you decide to zoom into whatever gathering, or to celebrate with your own crew at home, a couple of easy yet elegant dishes can answer that last question. Our friend Denise created beautiful, holiday-colored bruschetta by simply whipping together a couple of cheeses with some honey, spreading on baguette rounds, then sprinkling with pomegranate arils and mint. Spots of red and green on a bed of white make for a lovely seasonal look. And the crunch and flavor explosion of pomegranate seeds against that creamy base makes our spirits bright, indeed.