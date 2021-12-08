Seasoned to Taste: Easy yet elegant dishes for the holidays

We’re longing for the quandaries of holiday seasons past. You know, how to manage gift wish lists (or guess what somebody wanted). Or deciding which of the happy hooplas to which you’d been invited to attend. (Why did everything get scheduled the same night?)
This year’s head-scratching, not so much. Basic stuff like kids’ clothes back-ordered. Party plans prompting “should I stay or should I go?” And the most critical, eternal question of all: what should I make?
Even if you decide to zoom into whatever gathering, or to celebrate with your own crew at home, a couple of easy yet elegant dishes can answer that last question. Our friend Denise created beautiful, holiday-colored bruschetta by simply whipping together a couple of cheeses with some honey, spreading on baguette rounds, then sprinkling with pomegranate arils and mint. Spots of red and green on a bed of white make for a lovely seasonal look. And the crunch and flavor explosion of pomegranate seeds against that creamy base makes our spirits bright, indeed.
Somewhat more savory and a bit more time-consuming, lemon-rosemary melting potatoes roast, then "melt" with mellowed garlic, citrus and herbs. Maybe an hour of oven time, but then an unusual party treat. Use other potato varieties in addition to the Yukon Golds specified for an even more colorful collage.
Wherever you are and whatever you eat, wishing you good health and good times in yet another hazardous holiday season.
Bruschetta with goat cheese, pomegranate and mint
4 ounces Philadelphia cream cheese
4 ounces soft goat cheese
1-2 teaspoons honey, to taste
Pomegranate arils
Mint leaves, minced
Baguette slices
Mix cheeses and honey until fluffy and easy to spread with a hand mixer. Spread on baguette slices (toasted if you like) or crackers, flatbread, or whatever. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds (press into cheese topping to stick) and garnish with minced mint.
Lemon-rosemary melting potatoes
2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and sliced 1 inch thick
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary, plus more for garnish
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground pepper
¾ cup low-sodium vegetable broth or chicken broth
¼ cup lemon juice
2 tablespoons sliced garlic
Position rack in upper third of the oven; preheat to 500 degrees F. Toss potatoes, butter, oil, rosemary, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer in a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan. (Don't use a glass dish, which could shatter.) Roast, turning once, until browned, about 30 minutes.
Carefully add broth, lemon juice and garlic to the pan. Continue roasting until most of the liquid is absorbed and the potatoes are very tender, 10 to 12 minutes more. Garnish with additional rosemary, if desired.
Source: Carolyn Casner, eatingwell.com
