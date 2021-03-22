Seasoned to Taste: Curry helps reinvent egg salad recipe

Curried Egg Salad

Directions: First off, you need to boil the eggs properly (the key to good egg salad). Place the eggs in a pot and cover with cold water by a half-inch or so. Bring to a gentle boil. Turn off the heat, cover, and let sit for exactly seven minutes. Have a big bowl of ice water ready and when the eggs are done cooking, place them in the ice bath for 3 minutes or so (long enough to stop the cooking.) While the eggs are boiling and cooling, toast pecans in a toaster oven or in a sauté pan over low heat. (You can add the curry powder to them if you want to maximize the curry flavor; stir frequently so it doesn’t scorch). Combine yogurt, curry powder and salt in a tiny bowl. Set aside. Crack and peel each egg, and place in a medium mixing bowl. Add the curried yogurt, onions (if using), apple, pecans and chives. Now mash with a fork. Don't overdo it; you want the egg mixture to have some texture. If you need to add a bit more plain yogurt to moisten up the mixture a bit, go for it a bit at a time. Taste and add more salt if needed. Enjoy as-is or served wrapped in lettuce or between two slices of good, toasted bread.