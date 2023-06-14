Maybe not quite “the greatest thing since sliced bread,” but come summertime, we love ourselves some sandwiches. We crank out our variations of the classics: adding avocado to turn our BLTs into BLATs, mincing lots of carrots and celery to transform tuna salad from mush to crunch. Dad’s version of PB&J: the "J" replaced with raisins, then adding a slice of sharp cheddar and a crispy leaf of iceberg lettuce.

Highly portable, endlessly adaptable, it’s small wonder the sandwich has been around for centuries. Some claim Hillel the Elder’s insertion of haroset between two slices of matzos as a first-century origin. Others cite inveterate cribbage player John Montangu, Earl of Sandwich, who ordered slices of salt beef betwixt slices of bread to fuel his frenzied gaming. Or Elizabeth Leslie touting ham and bread as a perfectly acceptable luncheon in her “Directions for Cookery.”

Whoever, whenever, whatever .... These days tradition meets new trends as inventive eaters not only create new stuff to stick in sandwiches but new “envelopes” as well. Tortillas, wraps, rice cakes, even leafy vegetables can be carriers for all manner of sandwich fillers.

Like this curried cauliflower concoction. Our friend Patrick shared this creation with the Eating Through the Pandemic (and Beyond) group and there’s so much to admire! Make the “stuffing” up to three days ahead for spur-of-the-moment sandwiches. Or stuff this stuff into rolls or baguettes and refrigerate for up to 12 hours to grab and go. Roasted cauliflower, crisp apple, toasted nuts, raisins, curry. This summer-ready salad may in fact be the greatest thing since sliced bread!

Curried Cauliflower Sandwiches

1 large head cauliflower (about 2 pounds), cored, halved and cut into 1-inch slices

6 tablespoons neutral oil

5 teaspoons curry powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup/4 ounces raw walnuts, roughly chopped

1 tart, crisp apple, cored and chopped into ½-inch pieces

1 lemon, zested and juiced, plus more to taste

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup strained yogurt, like Greek or skyr

⅓ cup raisins

½ cup cilantro leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

½ cup parsley leaves, roughly chopped

4 hoagie rolls, split lengthwise

Place a large, rimmed baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven and heat the oven to 450 degrees.

In a large bowl, toss the cauliflower with 3 tablespoons of oil, 2 teaspoons of curry powder and a large pinch of salt. Massage the cauliflower to separate it into individual florets and coat it evenly in oil.

Carefully spread onto the hot baking sheet and roast until cooked through and charred in spots, about 20 minutes. Turn the broiler on high and cook until cauliflower is a deep brown and charred, 3 to 5 minutes.

While the cauliflower roasts, toast the walnuts: In a small skillet over medium heat, add the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil, the walnuts and a pinch of salt and cook, frequently stirring, until lightly toasted, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the remaining 3 teaspoons of curry powder, turn off the heat and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

In a large bowl, stir together the apple, lemon zest and juice and a large pinch of salt. Add the mayonnaise, yogurt, raisins, cilantro, parsley and the walnut mixture, taking care to scrape in all of the oil and curry, and stir to combine.

Add the cauliflower and toss until well combined; season with salt to taste (the cauliflower salad will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days.).

Divide the cauliflower salad among the rolls and press firmly to close. Eat sandwiches immediately, or up to 12 hours later, refrigerating if not eating within the hour. Yield: 4 servings.