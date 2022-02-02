Seasoned to Taste: Cultural confection perfect for Valentine's Day

Our fair city, as the capital of our state, is often referred to as “Star City.” And there are many ways in which this community shines bright. But this time of year, our fancies turn to love. While we’re confident Lincoln won’t change its nickname to “Love City” anytime soon, this is the perfect time to recognize Lincoln as “City of the Big Heart.”

Individuals, nonprofits, and government entities have opened their hearts (and pocketbooks) to many thousands of refugees over the past four decades. Lincoln was designated “refugee-friendly” by the U.S. State Department in the 1990s. People from over 40 different countries have been assisted by our fellow citizens in making a new life here.

Our cultural scene is enriched by new voices and traditions. And food. What was once a meat and potatoes kind of town now boasts Vietnamese and Afghan (and more) food trucks. And Lincolnites are loving it.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, we’ll try out a lovely confection with spices and ingredients familiar to some of our new neighbors. Our friend Sharon, herself an Afghan refugee sponsor, shared this unusual recipe she made for some friends’ 50th. Saffron, cardamom, pistachios create a light sweet treat. A loving gesture that’s another example of our community’s big heart.

Persian Love Cake

Candied rose petals

2 large egg whites

½ cup sugar

Petals from 2 organic roses

Cake

1 cup cake flour

14 tablespoons baker's sugar or superfine sugar, divided

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon coarse kosher salt

3 large eggs, separated

6 tablespoons water

¼ cup canola oil

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

¼ teaspoon whole cardamom seeds (removed from about 5 green cardamom pods)

Frosting

2½ cups chilled heavy whipping cream, divided

Pinch of saffron threads

⅔ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon rose water

2 tablespoons natural unsalted pistachios

For candied rose petals: Whisk egg whites in small bowl until foamy. Using pastry brush, brush rose petals on both sides with egg whites; sprinkle on both sides with sugar. Dry on nonstick rack for at least 6 hours or overnight.

For cake: Preheat oven to 325°F. Butter two 8-inch-diameter cake pans with 1½-inch-high sides. Line pan bottoms with parchment paper; butter parchment. Sift flour, 7 tablespoons baker's sugar, baking powder, and salt into large bowl. Whisk yolks and next 4 ingredients in small bowl until smooth. Add yolk mixture to dry ingredients; whisk until smooth. Beat egg whites in medium bowl until soft peaks form. Gradually add 7 tablespoons baker's sugar; beat until whites resemble thick marshmallow fluff. Fold whites into batter in 3 additions. Divide batter between prepared pans. Bake until cakes are golden and tester inserted into center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool in pans on racks for 15 minutes. Turn out onto racks, peel off parchment, and cool completely. (Can be prepared 1 day ahead. Wrap and store at room temperature.)

For frosting: Combine ½ cup cream and saffron in small saucepan. Bring to simmer. Remove from heat; let steep 20 minutes. Chill until cold.

Beat remaining 2 cups cream, powdered sugar, and rose water in large bowl until soft peaks form; strain in saffron cream. Beat until peaks form.

Place 1 cake layer, flat side up, on platter. Spread 1 cup frosting over. Top with second cake layer, flat side down. Spread remaining frosting over top and sides of cake. Chill for at least 1 hour and up to 6 hours. Garnish cake with rose petals and pistachios.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

