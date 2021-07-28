Seasoned to Taste: Crowd-pleasing recipes perfect for fresh new get-togethers

How glorious to gather! Whether we’re picking the season’s first grape tomatoes or collecting chums for an open-air affair, this year “gathering” has a new resonance. A celebration of a project’s successful first ten years seems the perfect prompt for paella. And a book club’s tenth anniversary inspires a non-Zoom, in-the-flesh feast.

These fresh new get-togethers reminded us of crowd-pleasing recipes from past hooplas. These dishes, like most, involve the gathering efforts of many unknown people who supply us our food. So we’re grateful for the Lummi Nation fisherfolk who gather wild salmon and send them across the continent. And the orchard workers who pick nectarines for a salsa. And the berry pickers who gather fruit from the fields and send them to others who freeze them for year-round use.