Seasoned to Taste: Crowd-pleasing recipes perfect for fresh new get-togethers

How glorious to gather! Whether we’re picking the season’s first grape tomatoes or collecting chums for an open-air affair, this year “gathering” has a new resonance. A celebration of a project’s successful first ten years seems the perfect prompt for paella. And a book club’s tenth anniversary inspires a non-Zoom, in-the-flesh feast.
These fresh new get-togethers reminded us of crowd-pleasing recipes from past hooplas. These dishes, like most, involve the gathering efforts of many unknown people who supply us our food. So we’re grateful for the Lummi Nation fisherfolk who gather wild salmon and send them across the continent. And the orchard workers who pick nectarines for a salsa. And the berry pickers who gather fruit from the fields and send them to others who freeze them for year-round use.
Grilled salmon crusted with crushed coriander, topped with fresh nectarine salsa, gathers flavors and textures in unexpected ways. And a frozen-berry-based crisp is a time-saving sweet success. No-brainers are a boon as we try to revive our rusty entertaining skills. Both these dishes will gather lots of compliments, whatever the rationale for your rendezvous!
Grilled Salmon with Nectarine Salsa
2 nectarines, pitted, diced
2 green onions, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
1 teaspoon minced seeded serrano chile
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
4 5- to 6-ounce salmon fillets with skin
Additional olive oil (for brushing)
2 teaspoons whole coriander seeds, coarsely cracked, divided
Mix first 7 ingredients in medium bowl. Season salsa to taste with salt and pepper.
Prepare barbecue (medium-high heat). Brush salmon with oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and 1 1/2 teaspoons coriander; press to adhere. Grill salmon until slightly charred and just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to plates. Top with salsa and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon coriander. Makes 4 servings.
Source: Bonappetit, 2009
Mixed Berry Crisp
2 12-ounce packages frozen mixed berries (such as blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and raspberries; about 6 cups), unthawed
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
3/4 cup old-fashioned oats
2/3 cup (packed) golden brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
7 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, diced
Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine berries, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup flour and lemon juice in large bowl; toss to blend well. Transfer berry mixture to 9-inch-diameter glass pie dish. Combine remaining 3/4 cup flour, oats, brown sugar, spices and salt in medium bowl. Add butter; rub in with fingertips until topping holds together in small moist clumps. Sprinkle over berry mixture.
Bake crisp until berry mixture bubbles thickly and topping is golden brown, about 1 hour. Let stand 15 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Joan Brett, Bonappetit, August 1999
