Seasoned to Taste: Cranberry chocolate chip bread brings sweet and sour

Sweet and sour suits our palates. Stews or stir fries or baked goods that combine soothing sweetness with the sharp counterpoint of sour something set us to salivating.

Sweet and sour could be a theme for this year, too. Sweet relief from vaccines, seeing loved ones face-to-face, a new grand baby safely delivered. Sour in many forms, too: hospitalizations, illness, injuries, even flat tires take on a starker note played out in the context of a seemingly perpetual pandemic.

So our friend Esther’s cranberry chocolate chip bread struck us as the perfect metaphor (and treat) for this sweet-and-sour season. Sugar and chocolate chips for the sweet. Orange juice and cranberries for the pops of tartness to contrast. Nuts and sugar on top for some crunch against the quick bread’s soft texture.

Make and bake in three mini loaf pans for giving (or portion control). Or double the recipe as Esther did to produce half a dozen options. (Some could go in the freezer to brighten winter days to come.) Or make one big ol’ loaf and share with whomever you can safely gather together.

Or savor a slice as you salute the sunshine of days that start to lengthen again this week. Sweetness and light!