Seasoned to Taste: Cranberry chocolate chip bread brings sweet and sour

Sweet and sour suits our palates. Stews or stir fries or baked goods that combine soothing sweetness with the sharp counterpoint of sour something set us to salivating.
Sweet and sour could be a theme for this year, too. Sweet relief from vaccines, seeing loved ones face-to-face, a new grand baby safely delivered. Sour in many forms, too: hospitalizations, illness, injuries, even flat tires take on a starker note played out in the context of a seemingly perpetual pandemic.
So our friend Esther’s cranberry chocolate chip bread struck us as the perfect metaphor (and treat) for this sweet-and-sour season. Sugar and chocolate chips for the sweet. Orange juice and cranberries for the pops of tartness to contrast. Nuts and sugar on top for some crunch against the quick bread’s soft texture.
Make and bake in three mini loaf pans for giving (or portion control). Or double the recipe as Esther did to produce half a dozen options. (Some could go in the freezer to brighten winter days to come.) Or make one big ol’ loaf and share with whomever you can safely gather together.
Or savor a slice as you salute the sunshine of days that start to lengthen again this week. Sweetness and light!
Cranberry Chocolate Chip Bread
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter, softened
¾ cup orange juice
1 large egg, slightly beaten
1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries, chopped (reserve 2 tablespoons for topping, if desired)
½ cup pecan pieces
1 tablespoon fresh orange zest
1 tablespoon clear sugar for topping
Preheat oven to 350. Grease and flour 3 mini loaf pans, 5.75 x 3.25 x 2” or 1 large, deep loaf pan. Put flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and butter in the bowl of a stand mixer. Stir with fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Using paddle attachment, stir in orange juice and egg. In a separate bowl, mix chocolate chips, cranberries, pecans and orange zest. Set aside ¼ cup of mixture for topping. Sir the rest of the cranberry mixture into the flour mixture just until moistened.
Fill prepared pans with the thick batter, ¾ full. Sprinkle evenly with reserved cranberry mixture and clear sugar. Bake 40 to 45 minutes on a cookie sheet until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. For large loaf pan, it will take at least 1 hour.
Cool 15 minutes; remove from pans to wire rack. Cool completely. If desired, drizzle cocoa drizzle glaze over top.
Cocoa Drizzle Glaze
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon cocoa
1-2 tablespoons water
½ cup powdered sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Microwave butter in microwave-safe cup until melted. Stir in cocoa and water. Microwave at high 15 to 30 seconds or just until mixture is hot, slightly thickened and smooth when stirred. Do not boil.
Gradually add powdered sugar and vanilla, stirring with fork until smooth. If necessary, add water, a few drops at a time, until of desired consistency. Makes about ¼ cup glaze.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com