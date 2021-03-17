Seasoned to Taste: Corned beef and cabbage not so Irish after all

Hate to break it to you, but the notion that corned beef and cabbage is Irish is, well, malarkey.
If you’re one of the 35 million plus Americans who claim Irish roots, you may know that pork, not beef, was the meat most Irish could afford. No room here to go into details of the disastrous British policies that made the Irish so reliant on the potato that when blight hit, crops failed. And Irish starved by the millions.
Many others came to the United States. Here they found salted beef brisket (“corned” beef) was cheap. So the salted pork or “Irish bacon” they had known got replaced with beef for traditional boiled dinners of meat, potatoes, and cabbage. And the rest, as they say, is history. With a good measure of malarkey thrown in.
No judgment, of course. We still treasure the flavorful memories of a remarkable corned beef and cabbage dinner shared by our friends Michael and Linda a year ago. The last time we went anywhere to eat. But this year, we’re looking for new approaches to “the eatin’ of the green.” And where better to look than back to the Old Sod?
Chef Paul Flynn’s “glorious greens” combine asparagus, broccoli, and thin green beans in a surprising dish topped with yogurt, green grapes, and nuts. The Velvet Cloud sheep’s yogurt specified isn’t available in the United States, but Flynn suggests you can substitute plain cow’s yogurt or even goat cheese for some bright white contrast to the green dish. (Methinks you could add a few slices of clementines for garnish and you’ll have the Irish flag on a plate!)
We also can’t resist sharing another bit o’ blarney, in the form of a recipe from former Top Chef and restaurateur Brian Malarkey. His cauliflower hummus in no way purports any Irish roots, but what’s St. Patrick’s day without a little malarkey?
Glorious greens, yogurt, nuts and grapes
¼ cup olive oil
3 cloves of garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
A pinch of dried chili
2/3 cup water
1 packet tender-stem broccoli (about 8 ounces)
1 packet trimmed french green beans (about 8 ounces)
1 bunch of asparagus, trimmed
Salt and pepper
6 tablespoons Velvet Cloud sheep’s yogurt
12 green seedless grapes, halved
2 tablespoons pine nuts or almonds, toasted
Directions
Put the olive oil into a large frying pan or wok and add the garlic.
Cook over gentle heat until it turns lightly golden, add the chili, then add the water carefully. Add the vegetables, season, then cover tightly with a lid.
Cook on a high heat without lifting the lid, for five to six minutes, until you hear the pan sizzle. By this time the water will have almost evaporated and the greens will be cooked.
Remove from the heat. Turn everything together in the garlicky emulsion, then put in a warm bowl or platter.
Spoon the yogurt over the top, then scatter over the grapes and pine nuts and serve family style.
Source: Paul Flynn, irishtimes.com
Brian Malarkey’s cauliflower hummus
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
10 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
1 (2-lb.) head cauliflower, florets and stems coarsely chopped
¼ cup tahini (sesame paste)
¼ cup fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley or cilantro leaves, for garnish
Directions
Combine oil and garlic in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring gently, until garlic softens and begins to brown, about 15 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes. Strain and discard solids (or save for another use).
While garlic is cooking, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Add cauliflower, and reduce heat to medium; simmer until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain and cool, about 20 minutes.
Combine cooked cauliflower, tahini, lemon juice and salt in a food processor or blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Add water if needed, 1 tablespoon at a time, to reach desired consistency. Transfer to a bowl, and drizzle with garlic-infused oil; sprinkle with chopped parsley. serve with pita bread or sliced vegetables.
Variations: Try whisking 2 tablespoons chopped kalamata olives or 1 tablespoon each of lime juice and ground sumac into the hummus Makes: 3½ cups
Source: Brian Malarkey, people.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com