Seasoned to Taste: Corned beef and cabbage not so Irish after all

Hate to break it to you, but the notion that corned beef and cabbage is Irish is, well, malarkey.

If you’re one of the 35 million plus Americans who claim Irish roots, you may know that pork, not beef, was the meat most Irish could afford. No room here to go into details of the disastrous British policies that made the Irish so reliant on the potato that when blight hit, crops failed. And Irish starved by the millions.

Many others came to the United States. Here they found salted beef brisket (“corned” beef) was cheap. So the salted pork or “Irish bacon” they had known got replaced with beef for traditional boiled dinners of meat, potatoes, and cabbage. And the rest, as they say, is history. With a good measure of malarkey thrown in.

No judgment, of course. We still treasure the flavorful memories of a remarkable corned beef and cabbage dinner shared by our friends Michael and Linda a year ago. The last time we went anywhere to eat. But this year, we’re looking for new approaches to “the eatin’ of the green.” And where better to look than back to the Old Sod?