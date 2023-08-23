Soup and salad equals a simple supper in any season. But when the heat is on, “S&S” can help you chill, figuratively and literally. A cold refreshing soup and a crunchy cool salad offer easy options when it’s “too hot to eat.”

Satisfying summer sustenance can showcase seasonal selections. So you get the treat of at-their-peak locally grown veggies and incomparable Colorado peaches as consolation for triple days of triple-digit temps.

As we try to keep our cool, the “soup” part will be our dear departed friend Ray’s cold cucumber-mint soup. Whirl fresh herbs and vegetables with plain yogurt in a food processor or blender, chill briefly, and suddenly: soup. The bright accents of mint, lemon and dill offer just the right contrast to the cucumber and creamy yogurt.

And the “creamy” can be relative; this recipe works well with reduced-fat or non-fat yogurt. Greek yogurt mixed with your favorite plain yogurt creates rich smoothness with less fat.

For the salad: Lidey Hueck combines arugula with peaches, goat cheese and basil in a satisfying salad. Peppery greens, sweet fruit and creamy cheese are a combo we’ll be mixing way into the fall. Lidey notes, “If you can’t find ripe peaches, you can use cherries, strawberries, plums, raspberries or even cherry tomatoes in their place.”

With plenty of your beverage of choice, this soup and salad will sustain you through the swelter!

Cold Cucumber-Mint Soup

* 1 European “seedless” cucumber peeled and cut into 1-inch lengths OR 2 garden cucumbers peeled, seeded, and cut

* 2 cups plain yogurt

* 2 teaspoons lemon juice

* 1 teaspoon olive oil

* 2 teaspoons fresh mint or 1 teaspoon dried

* ½ teaspoon fresh dill or ¼ teaspoon dried

* 1 teaspoon salt

* Place yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, mint, dill and salt in food processor. Pulse until herbs are chopped. Add cucumber and pulse until desired consistency.

Taste, adding more flavorings as desired.

Chill for 2 hours before serving. Garnish with mint leaves. Torn chunks of French bread or pita dipped into the soup are excellent companions.

Arugula Salad With Peaches, Goat Cheese and Basil

* 4 servings

* ¼ cup pine nuts

* ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

* 2 tablespoons champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar

* ½ teaspoon kosher salt

* ¼ teaspoon black pepper

* 4-5 ounces baby arugula

* 2 ripe peaches, pitted and cut into ¼-inch slices (about 10 ounces)

* ½ cup julienned fresh basil leaves

* 2 ounces creamy goat cheese, crumbled (about ½ cup), plus more to taste

In a small sauté pan, toast the pine nuts over medium heat, tossing often, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

In a small liquid measuring cup or bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper.

Place the arugula in a large salad bowl. Pour just enough dressing over the greens to moisten, and toss to coat. Add the peaches, basil, goat cheese and toasted pine nuts and toss to coat. Add more goat cheese and dressing if desired. Toss gently and serve immediately. 4 servings.