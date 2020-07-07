Seasoned to Taste: Cool off this summer with these frozen treats

Social media has been something of a lifesaver in these socially constrained times. But it’s also been a source of one-upping and envy. Some of our so-called friends persist in taunting us with examples of their desserts — say blueberry pie with big melting globs of vanilla ice cream. Or worse yet, at cocktail time whilst FaceTiming, they mix mint juleps and slurp right in front of you!
But at least we’re not bitter! The good news is that we’ve been inspired to dig into our files, the interweb and the freezer to find some refreshing (and maybe healthier?) alternatives. A couple here are family-friendly simpletons (just a step beyond the obvious homemade popsicles). Our e-friend Sally notes that Chocolate Peanut-Butter “Ice Cream” is “part miracle, part why-didn’t-I-think-of-that: When you blend a frozen banana, it transforms — into ice cream! Or at least something that looks and tastes a lot like ice cream.” And her watermelon slush suggestion would work well for any other fruit you have on hand. Puree, freeze, slurp. Summer simple!
If you have more cocktail envy than dessert desire, try a boozy frozen popsicle that’s definitely not kids’ stuff. These days, your freezer may be the best friend you’ve got!
Watermelon Slush
Puree chunks of watermelon and a squeeze of lime. Pour into commercial slush-maker or pour into a metal flat pan or ice cube trays. Stir a couple of times as mixture freezes to your preferred slushiness.
Chocolate Peanut Butter “Ice Cream”
1 peeled frozen banana
Cocoa powder
Spoonful of natural peanut butter
Spoonful of mini chocolate chips. Place in food processor (or Bullet for more soft-serve texture).
To create this “ice cream,” cut a peeled frozen banana into 2-3 chunks and roll in cocoa powder. Place the banana, peanut butter and mini chips in processor or Bullet, blend to preferred texture.
Source: Sally K. theinspired home.com.
Boozy Mango Pineapple Popsicles
1 cup mango (frozen)
1 cup pineapple (frozen)
½ cup tequila
½ cup lime juice or lemon juice
Add everything to a blender and blend until smooth
Transfer to popsicle molds and freeze for at least 6 hours. Enjoy!
Source: blog.meminge.com.
Strawberry Mint Julep Popsicles
2 cups water
1 cup honey
4 strawberries, sliced
1 cup fresh mint leaves
⅓ cup bourbon whiskey
5 small strawberries, sliced
20 small fresh mint leaves
In a 2-quart saucepan, stir together 2 cups water, 1 cup honey and 4 sliced strawberries. Heat over medium-high heat, about 2 minutes, stirring constantly to dissolve the honey and use the back of a wooden spoon to smash the strawberries.
Remove from heat; add 1 cup fresh mint leaves and set aside 1 hour to cool. Strain the syrup into a glass jar; discard solids. Stir in the bourbon.
Divide the remaining strawberries and mint leaves among 10 popsicle molds. Pour the liquid mixture evenly between popsicle molds. Place sticks in popsicle molds. Freeze 8 hours, or until firm.
To remove popsicles, run warm water on the outside of the popsicle form until it releases.
Source: Kirsten, bourbonandhoney.com.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
