Seasoned to Taste: Cool off this summer with these frozen treats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Social media has been something of a lifesaver in these socially constrained times. But it’s also been a source of one-upping and envy. Some of our so-called friends persist in taunting us with examples of their desserts — say blueberry pie with big melting globs of vanilla ice cream. Or worse yet, at cocktail time whilst FaceTiming, they mix mint juleps and slurp right in front of you!

But at least we’re not bitter! The good news is that we’ve been inspired to dig into our files, the interweb and the freezer to find some refreshing (and maybe healthier?) alternatives. A couple here are family-friendly simpletons (just a step beyond the obvious homemade popsicles). Our e-friend Sally notes that Chocolate Peanut-Butter “Ice Cream” is “part miracle, part why-didn’t-I-think-of-that: When you blend a frozen banana, it transforms — into ice cream! Or at least something that looks and tastes a lot like ice cream.” And her watermelon slush suggestion would work well for any other fruit you have on hand. Puree, freeze, slurp. Summer simple!

If you have more cocktail envy than dessert desire, try a boozy frozen popsicle that’s definitely not kids’ stuff. These days, your freezer may be the best friend you’ve got!

Watermelon Slush