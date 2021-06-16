Seasoned to Taste: Cool down your pop with some frozen treats

Father’s day forecast: a real scorcher. Lots of dad’s day hoopla seems to focus on the grill, so maybe the best you can do for your pater familias is something cool. Like how’s about some popsicles for your pop?
Popsicles can be super simple—fruit, or juice, maybe some sweetener. Some molds and time in the freezer and out they pop. Or if you’ve got less time, you can make a slush to serve in a glass.
Our favorite homemade way to stay cool offers the complex sweet-tart combination of the best cocktails to create a cooling pop for your pop. Adapted from our favorite frozen yogurt recipe and my favorite cocktail, the treat can be a nonalcoholic icy confection that can be served in small portions as a palate cleanser, in bigger bowls as dessert, or for fun as homemade popsicles. Word of warning — this melts quickly, so scoop it up just before serving. Add blueberries or mangos or fresh mint garnish to contrast with the arctic white frostiness and prepare for raves and recipe requests.
Strawberries and watermelon make a speedy, simple slush — super refreshing even without the alcohol, if you want to avoid getting sloshed on slush. With or without a bit of booze, either of these will give your pop’s day some pop!
Frozen ginger mojito yogurt sorbet or popsicles
¾ cup water
½ cup sugar
¼ cup light corn syrup
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger root
About 20 leaves fresh mint, plus additional small leaves for garnish
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup plain nonfat or low-fat yogurt
¼ cup lime juice
Lime zest to taste
Optional additions for serving: fresh blueberries, strawberries, mango pieces (or fresh fruit of your choice)
Bring water, sugar, light corn syrup and grated ginger to boil in medium saucepan, stirring until sugar dissolves. Boil 2 minutes. Add mint, remove from heat. Let steep 5 minutes or so. Strain into medium bowl and chill until cool. Whisk in yogurt, buttermilk, lime juice and lime zest. Pour into shallow pans and freeze, stirring occasionally. (If you pour a thin layer into two or three round cake pans or pie tins you can get this to freeze in a couple of hours.) Before serving, whirl in blender or food processor until the consistency of soft ice cream. Layer frozen confection on top of blueberries or chunks of mango in cocktail or other glasses (clear plastic cups work great for picnics) and garnish with mint leaf. Or pour mixture into popsicle molds; freeze until set. Or place a few blueberries or mango pieces into the bottom of popsicle molds, fill with mixture, freeze until set. Run under hot water a few seconds, unmold, and serve.
Adapted from Bon Appetit and the Blue Orchid
Watermelon-stawberry slush
1 cup hulled fresh strawberries
1½ cups cubed, seeded watermelon
1 to 3 tablespoons sugar, to taste
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup ice cubes
¼ cup vodka or white rum (optional)
Place all ingredients in a blender, and process until smooth. Pour into 2 glasses, and serve.
Source: Florence Fabricant, nytimes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com