Summer’s just barely started and we’re already wilting. Some pals of ours thrive best when it’s sweltering. But our spirits sag like the underwatered basil on the patio when it gets sultry. So we search out crispy, wilt-proof dishes to perk up our palates when the heat is on.

Crunchy carrots can stand up to summer just on their own. Combine them with other crisp elements and seasonings slightly sweet or spicy, and you’ve got salads that won’t wilt, whatever the weather. Charles Kelsey’s carrot and chickpea salad is a do-ahead that can chill out in the fridge overnight.

And the “License to Grill” guys’ “pungent” carrot and cucumber mix uses a right-before-serving trick of melting a couple of ice cubes in the salad. As strange as it sounds, it makes the carrots and cukes amazingly crisp and refreshing.

Work this magic as close to chow time as possible for maximum crunch. Use a few more ice cubes in your beverage of choice and you too can take the heat!

Carrot and Chickpea Salad

* 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

* 1 garlic clove, minced

* 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

* ½ cup slivered almonds

* 2 packed cups cilantro leaves and stems

* 1 teaspoon ground cumin

* 1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika

* ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

* ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

* Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

* Two 15-ounce cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

* 1 pound carrots, peeled and coarsely shredded

In a food processor, combine the lemon juice with the minced garlic and let stand for 15 minutes. In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Add the almonds and toast over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Drain the toasted almonds on paper towels and let cool.

Transfer half of the almonds to the food processor. Add the cilantro, cumin, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper and pulse until chopped. Add the olive oil and process to a chunky paste. Season with salt and pepper; transfer to a large bowl. Add the chickpeas and carrots and toss. Garnish with the remaining almonds and serve.

The carrot salad can be refrigerated overnight. Garnish with the toasted almonds just before serving.

Source: Charles Kelsey, food+wine.com.

Pungent Carrot and Cucumber Salad with Ginger and Garlic

* 2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced into ½-inch rounds

* 2 medium cucumbers, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded and cut into ½-inch slices

* 2 tablespoons minced ginger

* 1 tablespoon minced garlic

* 1 tablespoon minced fresh chile pepper of your choice

* 2 tablespoons sugar

* 1/3 cup rice vinegar (or substitute white vinegar)

* 2 tablespoons fish sauce (optional)

* salt and freshly cracked white pepper to taste (or black pepper)

* 2 ice cubes

Fill a small pot with cold water and a tray of ice cubes. In a small saucepan, bring 1 quarter of salted water to a boil over high heat. Throw the carrots into the boiling water and cook for 30 seconds. Drain, immediately plunge into the ice water to stop the cooking process, drain again.

In a medium bowl, combine the carrots with all the remaining ingredients except the ice cubes and toss well to combine. Chill until ready to serve.

About 10 minutes before you’re going to serve the dish, toss on the ice cubes and stir occasionally. When the cubes have melted, you’re ready to serve.

Source: Chris Schlesinger & John Willoughby, "License to Grill."