Seasoned to Taste: Connecting to the past this inauguration through hand-me-down recipe

To inaugurate is “to begin.” Again. One of the blessings bestowed on us by our system of government is the process whereby we begin again our efforts to create a more perfect union. The recipe for democracy, like many of the beloved recipes we treasure, doesn’t always come out exactly as we had hoped. But as we keep trying, we get better at following the instructions handed down. And the dish, while perhaps not perfect, gets better, too.

This is the sixth presidential inauguration we’ve shared with you, gentle readers. The recipes we’ve highlighted have sometimes been allegedly presidents’ or first ladies’ favorites. Or we’ve riffed on “inaugural balls” and suggested you make your own array of rounded appetizers — meat balls, cheese balls, bourbon balls.

But this year we’re looking back to family foods that connect us to the generations that built their lives in America and helped build this complex country along the way. Whether they farmed on Hempstead, Long Island, in 1644 or came from Ireland in 1831, or crossed the Atlantic or the Mexican border in the early 1900s, they had “to begin.” Their particular challenges were different than ours, but they faced fear, uncertainty, economic crisis, wars, and alas, pandemics.