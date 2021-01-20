Seasoned to Taste: Connecting to the past this inauguration through hand-me-down recipe

To inaugurate is “to begin.” Again. One of the blessings bestowed on us by our system of government is the process whereby we begin again our efforts to create a more perfect union. The recipe for democracy, like many of the beloved recipes we treasure, doesn’t always come out exactly as we had hoped. But as we keep trying, we get better at following the instructions handed down. And the dish, while perhaps not perfect, gets better, too.
This is the sixth presidential inauguration we’ve shared with you, gentle readers. The recipes we’ve highlighted have sometimes been allegedly presidents’ or first ladies’ favorites. Or we’ve riffed on “inaugural balls” and suggested you make your own array of rounded appetizers — meat balls, cheese balls, bourbon balls.
But this year we’re looking back to family foods that connect us to the generations that built their lives in America and helped build this complex country along the way. Whether they farmed on Hempstead, Long Island, in 1644 or came from Ireland in 1831, or crossed the Atlantic or the Mexican border in the early 1900s, they had “to begin.” Their particular challenges were different than ours, but they faced fear, uncertainty, economic crisis, wars, and alas, pandemics.
Nevertheless, they persisted. And they handed down recipes that satisfied and sustained them. Some of these family favorites have come to us on weathered, barely legible pieces of paper. Stained as they may be, most of these cards bear impeccable penmanship. Not as distinctive perhaps as the writing on our U.S. Constitution, and not nearly so old. But in terms terse or detailed, they instruct us — and sometimes inspire us to tweak or add or revise. Kind of like the recipe for democracy.
So as we celebrate yet another inauguration, we’ll pull out the faded recipe card and the battered cake pan and make the gingerbread that has marked generations of happy occasions. Simple ingredients, straightforward technique, dense, delicious results. Plus whipped cream on the side!
What better way to begin again than with a hand-me-down recipe that continues to connect us to the past, give us pleasure and sustenance in the present, and makes us believe in the future?
Gingerbread
* ½ cup butter
* 2 eggs well beaten
* 1 cup molasses
* 1 cup boiling water
* 2 ½ cups flour
* 1 teaspoon cinnamon
* 1 teaspoon ginger
* ½ teaspoon (scant) cloves
* 2 teaspoons soda
Directions: Cream butter and sugar, add eggs, molasses and water. Add dry ingredients. Large pan. 325 oven 45-50 minutes.
Expanded directions: Cream butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer. Beat in eggs.
Combine boiling water and molasses in a 2-cup measure, then pour into batter and briefly mix. In a separate bowl, add spices and soda to flour. Mix dry ingredients into wet. When combined, pour into greased oblong cake pan. Remove when toothpick inserted comes out clean.
