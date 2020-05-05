Seasoned to Taste: Coming together over cookies for Mother's Day

In these days of uncertainty there seems to be one absolute: this Mother’s Day will be unlike any other.
The happy hoopla of food, flowers and family frolic has to be rethought for 2020. We salute the ingenuity and enterprise of some of our favorite local businesses, who are offering brunch kits (Dish Restaurant) or pastry boxes (Goldenrod Pastries) for curbside pickup or freshly roasted coffee, handmade chocolates and a cheerful cup delivered to Mom’s door (The Mill). And thumbs up to the families that will use the 6-foot-rule as a math lesson, enlisting the youth brigade in the measuring and geometry to arrange lawn chairs on the driveway or porch to keep 10 or fewer people stay safe.
But maybe there’s a gift in this year’s constraints. Smaller celebrations might just translate into less work for mom (as opposed to a house full of people). And some of the mothers of small children we know would put “an hour alone” on the top of their wish lists.
We’re proposing a cross-country cookie celebration, bringing moms and littles and grandparents together electronically while each in their own locale makes the family favorite molasses crinkles.
We’ll distribute images of the stained and yellowed hand-written recipe card, and we’ll take some moments to remember the dear departed mother in whose distinctive hand the instructions are written. And the “shorthand” of the recipe writer, who provided just enough direction on the card. Why waste card space itemizing again the ingredients that constitute the “dry stuff” and the fact that wet and dry ingredients should be stirred together when “blend dry stuff” says it all?
Still, we’ll read/talk through the steps before we dive in. Then on to the measuring, mixing and chilling, with chit-chat amid the chaos. Then the almost-best part for the kiddos: rolling the dough into balls, then dipping the balls in sugar. Then sprinkling the cookie sheet full of balls with water, to ensure the crinkle. Then the absolute-best part for all: crinkles fresh out of the oven.
We hope to share the process as well as the product. But even if the timing is off or the technology freezes or babies erupt, we’ll be sharing the fabulous flavor and texture of a family favorite across the miles. And reminding each other to write out, in our own hands, the recipes we want to share and have passed on. And treasuring mothers past and present. A Mother’s Day with meaning, indeed!
Molasses Crinkles
3/4 cup soft shortening
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1 egg
1/4 cup molasses
2 1/4 cups flour
2 teaspoons soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon ginger
sugar in shallow dish
Mix shortening, sugar, egg, molasses thoroughly. Sift flour, blend dry stuff. Chill. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Roll dough, dip in sugar. Sprinkle with water. 10-12 minutes. 4 dozen.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
