Seasoned to Taste: Coming together over cookies for Mother's Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In these days of uncertainty there seems to be one absolute: this Mother’s Day will be unlike any other.

The happy hoopla of food, flowers and family frolic has to be rethought for 2020. We salute the ingenuity and enterprise of some of our favorite local businesses, who are offering brunch kits (Dish Restaurant) or pastry boxes (Goldenrod Pastries) for curbside pickup or freshly roasted coffee, handmade chocolates and a cheerful cup delivered to Mom’s door (The Mill). And thumbs up to the families that will use the 6-foot-rule as a math lesson, enlisting the youth brigade in the measuring and geometry to arrange lawn chairs on the driveway or porch to keep 10 or fewer people stay safe.

But maybe there’s a gift in this year’s constraints. Smaller celebrations might just translate into less work for mom (as opposed to a house full of people). And some of the mothers of small children we know would put “an hour alone” on the top of their wish lists.

We’re proposing a cross-country cookie celebration, bringing moms and littles and grandparents together electronically while each in their own locale makes the family favorite molasses crinkles.