Seasoned to Taste: Citrus salads are super

Sports fans or not, there’s plenty of reason to wish we were in Miami. An hour chipping ice off the driveway being chief among them! But some of us are focusing on other Chiefs as the Super Bowl countdown begins.

Some super fans we know are spending nearly as much time analyzing super snack recipes as they are scanning team stats. Of course they’ll crank out the classics, contributing to the millions of pounds of avocados that will be consumed across the nation, and the purported 1 billion chicken wings. But our inventive friends are adding a page or two to their playbooks, inspired by this bowl’s sunny location.

Maybe because this contest will be played in the same stadium that hosts the Orange Bowl, they’re thinking citrus. Juicy, nutritious, a bright contrast to all the heavy dips, meats and sauces that are the focus of many spreads, Team Citrus offers something special.

Simplest, of course, is setting out a bowl of clementines and letting fans peel their own while glued to their screens. But just a bit more effort can give you a splash of something unexpected.