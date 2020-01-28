Seasoned to Taste: Citrus salads are super

Sports fans or not, there’s plenty of reason to wish we were in Miami. An hour chipping ice off the driveway being chief among them! But some of us are focusing on other Chiefs as the Super Bowl countdown begins.
Some super fans we know are spending nearly as much time analyzing super snack recipes as they are scanning team stats. Of course they’ll crank out the classics, contributing to the millions of pounds of avocados that will be consumed across the nation, and the purported 1 billion chicken wings. But our inventive friends are adding a page or two to their playbooks, inspired by this bowl’s sunny location.
Maybe because this contest will be played in the same stadium that hosts the Orange Bowl, they’re thinking citrus. Juicy, nutritious, a bright contrast to all the heavy dips, meats and sauces that are the focus of many spreads, Team Citrus offers something special.
Simplest, of course, is setting out a bowl of clementines and letting fans peel their own while glued to their screens. But just a bit more effort can give you a splash of something unexpected.
One of these salads combines oranges with avocados; the other surprises with the addition of olives, garlic and a touch of cayenne. Both recipes call for oranges, but you can send in substitute players. Blood oranges, tangerines, mandarins, even grapefruit can create their own razzle-dazzle.
Try these simple, citrusy, sweet and savory super salads and stage your own championship. One veteran recipe comes from 1980; one slightly younger, from 2010. Any wagers on which will scores most points?
Mom's Florida Avocado and Orange Salad
2 Valencia or navel oranges
1 Florida avocado or 2 regular avocados
Juice of 1 lime
1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 scant tablespoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus some for sprinkling
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon of your favorite hot sauce
Handful cilantro leaves
Segment the oranges by slicing off the ends with a sharp knife. Put the orange on one end and, with a small, sharp knife, cut off the peel and white pith. Segment the orange by slicing between the membranes. Remove the segments and drop into a bowl. Squeeze the juice out of the remaining membranes into the bowl with the segments. Reserve the juice.
With a dinner knife (not the sharpest knife in your kitchen), cut each halved avocado half lengthwise into segments, cutting through the meat to (not into) the skin. Then cut around the outside of the avocado meat and, using the knife, push the pieces out of the skin and into the bowl with the oranges.
Add the lime juice, red onion, oregano, olive oil, salt, hot sauce and the reserved orange juice. Using a large spoon, mix all the ingredients together so that everything is coated and well combined.
Remove to a serving bowl. Garnish with cilantro leaves and drizzle with more olive oil. Serves 4 as an appetizer or antipasto.
Source: Andrew Carmellini, nytimes.com
Spicy Orange Salad, Moroccan Style
3 large seedless oranges
1/8 teaspoon cayenne
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon red-wine or sherry vinegar
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
⅓ cup chopped parsley
12 pitted black olives, preferably imported Greek or Italian
Peel the oranges, paring away all the exterior white pulp. Cut each orange into 8 wedges. Cut each wedge into 1-inch pieces. Set aside.
Place the cayenne, paprika, garlic, olive oil and vinegar in a salad bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste and whisk to combine. Add the oranges, parsley and olives. Toss gently to blend. Serve cold or at room temperature. Serves 4.
Source: Craig Claiborne, nytimes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.