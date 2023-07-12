Cooking is an art, most would agree. And sometimes so is recipe writing. Like most reportage, recipes start with the facts. A complete list of ingredients. Precise measurements for same. Easy-to-follow instructions. A narrative starts to emerge with tips and tricks, cautions and diagnoses, suggestions for quick fixes if the plot thickens but the gravy doesn’t.

But many of the recipes we treasure most expand the story further. Who made the dish, for what occasion, with what special tweaks? Those penciled notes on the edge of the cookbook page or squeezed onto the recipe card amplify the text. Personalities emerge in comments like, “costs more, but it’s worth it,” or, “just a pinch of cloves makes this simple cake elegant.”

We also value recipes that are like “choose your own adventure” stories. You know, the recipe that sounds intriguing but prompts you to think, “Hmmm, this sounds delicious but I bet if I added this. ..." And you end up creating something that’s not a duplication of the recipe writer’s exact instructions, but that honors their original intent.

So we trust that Millie Peartree would be glad to know that her summery slaw with mango inspired our innovations. We used crunchy cabbage and carrots from our local CSA instead of the bagged coleslaw she specified (“Takes longer, but it’s worth it,” we’ll note.). And since our friend Tom’s classic coleslaw includes raisins, we thought, “why not dates” to go along with the tropical mango and lime notes. And candied ginger and cape gooseberries and chili powder.

We edited the story, but we offer both versions below (The OR addenda reflect our variations, in case you’re interested in our rewrite.). Millie’s original version with bagged coleslaw goes together in a snap or you can shred your own. Whatever you do, we recommend mixing the dressing separately so you can season to taste as you create your work of art!

Mango Slaw

* 1 (8-ounce) bag coleslaw (about 3 cups) or 3 cups plus shredded cabbage and carrots

* 2 large, slightly firm mangoes (about 1 ¾ pounds), peeled, pitted and thinly sliced (about 2 cups) OR 2 ataulfo mangoes, cut off pit, peeled, sliced

* ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro or omit cilantro

* 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice or juice from 4 limes

* 1 tablespoon honey or agave syrup, or 1 tablespoon agave plus 1 tablespoon turbinado or demerara sugar

* ¼ teaspoon celery salt or ½ teaspoon celery salt

* ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper or ½ teaspoon chili powder

Optional additions:

* 2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar (about equal to lime juice)

* ¼ cup minced candied ginger

* ¼ cup finely chopped medjool dates

* 6-8 cape gooseberries cut into quarters for garnish

* 4-6 6 medjool dates sliced for garnish

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Or Mix cabbage, carrots and sliced mangoes. Mix lime juice, sweeteners, spices, rice vinegar, candied ginger and dates in a jar; shake to combine. Taste dressing and adjust seasonings. Pour over slaw mixture. Toss with tongs or a fork to combine.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve cold.

Yield: 5+ cups

Source: Adapted from Millie Peartree, nytimes.com