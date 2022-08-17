Seasoned to Taste: Chilaquiles a lifesaver for back-to-school schedule

Back to school means back to cooking on a timetable for many families. Sure, the summer’s stuffed with activities, but somehow the school-sports-supper-homework-sleep schedule seems more demanding. Even if the school day starts at an hour more in line with the reality of youngsters’ sleep patterns than 7:15 a.m., it’s a challenge to get everybody fed and bedded the night before so the morning isn’t a nightmare.

We admire the households that plan and cook ahead, making breakfast wraps or egg bites or mini muffins for the freezer that can be instantly microwaved for the morning rush. And they pull out something else pre-prepped to stick in the oven for supper. But even if your household isn’t that organized, laying in an arsenal of basics can help turn out something pretty good to eat in the nick of time.

College kids, too, cooking on their own can keep a larder stocked with basics — rice, couscous, pasta, spaghetti sauce, some pesto and/or salsa, canned beans, potatoes, a few frozen vegetables, olives, eggs, a little cheese, bagels, tortillas. With edible ammo in the food arsenal, it’s possible to win the battle with the clock without resorting to the junk food drive-through. Or yet another cup of ramen.

Pantry provisions can make some great-tasting dinners that are easy to do and easy on the pocketbook. We like black beans, a flavorful and cheap building block for dishes that can satisfy starving schoolkids and older ramen refugees. A school-year favorite of our kids and now grandkids, Moosewood’s classic Black Bean Chilaquiles lets you turn basics into a flavorful, filling end-of-a-long day dish. Use up those almost-stale tortilla chips, add some veggies to the beans, layer with salsa and cheese and stick in the oven while you get homework or laundry started or just chill and swap school stories. If you end up with leftovers, they keep well. Or bag ‘em up in individual portions and pop in the freezer — a great lifesaver for those nights when it’s about all you can do to press “start” on the microwave.

Black Bean Chilaquiles

1 cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped tomatoes (fresh or canned)

1½ cups fresh or frozen corn kernels

1½ cups cooked black beans (15-ounce can, drained) (try Kuhner’s black beans with chili and lime juice)

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 cups rinsed, stemmed and chopped spinach or Swiss chard or kale

2 cups crushed baked tortilla chips

8 ounces reduced-fat sharp Cheddar Cheese

2 cups red salsa

Preheat oven to 350. Saute onions in oil til translucent, about 8 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, corn, beans, lime juice and seasonings and saute another 5-10 minutes, just til heated through. In another saucepan steam greens 1-3 minutes until wilted but still bright green. Set aside.

Coat an 8x8 inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Spread half the crushed chips on the bottom. Spoon sauteed mixture over chips and sprinkle on 2/3 of grated cheese. Arrange greens over top of cheese. Spoon on half the salsa. Layer on remaining chips, salsa, and cheddar. Bake 35-40 minutes until cheese is bubbling and beginning to brown. Serves 4-6.

Source: Moosewood Restaurant Low-Fat Favorites.