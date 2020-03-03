Seasoned to Taste: Chickpea stew makes a great delivery dinner

Food delivery services can bring all manner of meals to your door. A world of commercial cuisine is a call or text away. But the best deliveries, and probably the best food, comes from friends and family who show up at our doors in our hours of need.
Some needs are happy, like new babies; tougher times like illness or deaths make food deliveries even more welcome. What to make to take depends, of course, on the preferences or dietary requirements of the folks you’re supporting. Sometimes you can take a well-received dish and tweak it a bit to accommodate particular needs.
So when we heard about our friend Eileen’s success with a big pot of spicy chickpea stew (celebrating a new baby) we checked out the recipe. Full of fiber, savory spices and greens, Alison Roman's chickpea stew dish has a rich, vibrant broth that thickens while simmering. The stew appeared online as part of a story headlined “Creamy, hearty and (sort of) virtuous.”
Intrigued, we discovered that the stew is incredibly satisfying, but delivers that satiation with a fair amount of olive oil, fat from coconut milk and salt from canned beans and broth. Those calories are a boon to a nursing mother but maybe not the best choice for older folks trying to lessen fat and sodium.
So we were happy to discover a nutritionist at Rally Health has adapted the recipe to make this simple stew that travels well a little more “virtuous.” Maybe not quite as unctuous, but still memorably delicious and satisfying.
The tricks Carolyn Randolph suggests are commonly used to lower calories, fat and sodium: decrease the olive oil, substitute lite coconut milk for full fat, and use unsalted canned chickpeas and unsalted stock. Use low-fat Greek yogurt for garnish instead of whole fat and save some more. The total savings are substantial: the adaptation cuts 466 calories, 36 grams of saturated fat, 821 mg sodium.
The original recipe appears below with alternatives in parentheses. Full bore or somewhat restrained, this dish is makes a great delivery, even if you just deliver it to yourself!
Spiced Chickpea Stew with Coconut and Turmeric
¼ cup olive oil, plus more for serving (or 1 tablespoon olive oil)
4 garlic cloves, chopped
1 large yellow onion, chopped
1 (2-inch) piece ginger, finely chopped
Kosher salt and black pepper
1½ teaspoons ground turmeric, plus more for serving
You have free articles remaining.
1 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more for serving
2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed (or no salt canned chickpeas)
2 (15-ounce) cans full-fat coconut milk (or lite coconut milk)
2 cups vegetable or chicken stock (no salt or low sodium)
1 bunch Swiss chard, kale or collard greens, stems removed, torn into bite-size pieces
1 cup mint leaves, for serving
Yogurt, for serving (optional)
Toasted pita, lavash or other flatbread, for serving (optional)
Heat 1/4 cup (or 1 tablespoon) oil in a large pot over medium. Add garlic, onion and ginger. Season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally until onion is translucent and starts to brown a little at the edges, 3 to 5 minutes.
Add 1 1/2 teaspoons turmeric, 1 teaspoon red-pepper flakes and the chickpeas, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, so the chickpeas sizzle and fry a bit in the spices and oil, until they’ve started to break down and get a little browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove about a cup of chickpeas and set aside for garnish.
Using a wooden spoon or spatula, further crush the remaining chickpeas slightly to release their starchy insides. (This will help thicken the stew.) Add coconut milk and stock, and season with salt and pepper.
Bring to a simmer, scraping up any bits that have formed on the bottom of the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until stew has thickened, 30 to 35 minutes. (Taste a chickpea or two, not just the liquid, to make sure they have simmered long enough to be as delicious as possible.) If after 30 to 35 minutes, you want the stew a bit thicker, keep simmering until you've reached your desired consistency. Determining perfect stew thickness is a personal journey!
Add greens and stir, making sure they’re submerged in the liquid. Cook until they wilt and soften, 3 to 7 minutes, depending on what you’re using. (Swiss chard and spinach will wilt and soften much faster than kale or collard greens.) Season again with salt and pepper.
Divide among bowls and top with mint, reserved chickpeas, a sprinkle of red-pepper flakes and a good drizzle of olive oil. Serve alongside yogurt and toasted pita if using; dust the yogurt with turmeric if you'd like. Serves 4
Nutrition facts: Original recipe: 626 calories; 44 grams fat; 29 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 9 grams monounsaturated fat; 3 grams polyunsaturated fat; 48 grams carbohydrates; 12 grams dietary fiber; 9 grams sugars; 17 grams protein; 1133 milligrams sodium. Reduced calorie version: Calories 379; total fat 13g (saturated fat 7g); cholesterol 0mg; sodium 601mg; total carbs 49g (dietary fiber 11g, total sugars 6g, added sugars 0g); protein 15g
Source: Carolyn Williams, rallyhealth.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.