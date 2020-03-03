Seasoned to Taste: Chickpea stew makes a great delivery dinner

Food delivery services can bring all manner of meals to your door. A world of commercial cuisine is a call or text away. But the best deliveries, and probably the best food, comes from friends and family who show up at our doors in our hours of need.

Some needs are happy, like new babies; tougher times like illness or deaths make food deliveries even more welcome. What to make to take depends, of course, on the preferences or dietary requirements of the folks you’re supporting. Sometimes you can take a well-received dish and tweak it a bit to accommodate particular needs.

So when we heard about our friend Eileen’s success with a big pot of spicy chickpea stew (celebrating a new baby) we checked out the recipe. Full of fiber, savory spices and greens, Alison Roman's chickpea stew dish has a rich, vibrant broth that thickens while simmering. The stew appeared online as part of a story headlined “Creamy, hearty and (sort of) virtuous.”

Intrigued, we discovered that the stew is incredibly satisfying, but delivers that satiation with a fair amount of olive oil, fat from coconut milk and salt from canned beans and broth. Those calories are a boon to a nursing mother but maybe not the best choice for older folks trying to lessen fat and sodium.