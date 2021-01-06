Seasoned to Taste: Celebrate citrus season with these chicken combos

Gratitude journal entry for today: citrus season. We may pick up our groceries curbside, but we imagine the piles of orange and gold orbs. Mandarins, honey tangerines, oranges, grapefruit and oh-my-darlin’ clementines offer sweet succulence and a healthy support for 2021 eating resolutions.
Time was, before global transport made every fruit nearly always in season somewhere, a beautiful orange was a prized winter treat. Now available year-round, there’s still nothing like citrus in season. We eat ’em out of hand, of course. But we’re admiring citrus and chicken combos as a bright spot this January.
Quick to fix, one on a sheet pan, the other on the stovetop, these options combine intense, complex flavor with a citrus splash. You can substitute other small citrus for the clementines and can trade out chicken parts. Brown rice or your favorite whole grain can serve as a base for saucy protein and add a further nutritional boost. Two new ways to celebrate citrus!
Roasted Chicken with Clementine
* 6 tablespoons Arak (or Ouzo or Pernod; or 3 teaspoons anise extract)
* 4 tablespoons olive oil
* 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
* 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
* 2 tablespoons grainy mustard
* 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
* 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
* Freshly ground pepper
* 2 medium fennel bulbs cut lengthwise and then into quarters
* 1 2-pound organic or free-range chicken divided into 8 pieces
* 4 clementines, unpeeled, sliced thin
* 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
* 2 teaspoons fennel seeds, lightly crushed
* Parsley, to garnish
Directions: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together first six ingredients. Season with pepper to taste. Add fennel, chicken, clementine slices, thyme and crushed fennel seeds. Turn several times to coat. If time allows marinate chicken for several hours or preferably overnight.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Transfer all ingredients, including marinade, to a large roasting pan. Chicken should be skin side up. Roast until chicken is browned and cooked through, 35-45 minutes. Remove from the oven.
Lift chicken, fennel and clementines on a serving plate. Cover and keep warm.
Pour cooking liquid into a small saucepan. Place over medium-high heat, bring to a boil, then simmer until sauce is reduced to about ⅓ cup. You can degrease by using a spoon to remove some of the fat from top of the sauce.
Pour heated sauce over chicken. Garnish with parsley and serve.
Source: Yotam Ottolenghi, Epicurious.com.
Clementine & Five-Spice Chicken
* 8-10 clementines, divided
* Generous 1 teaspoon of Chinese five-spice powder
* ¼ teaspoon of Szechuan peppercorns, crushed (optional)
* 2 teaspoons of canola oil, divided
* 4 large bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 pounds), skin removed, trimmed
* 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
* ¼ cup of small, fresh cilantro leaves
* 1 tablespoon of thinly sliced scallion greens
* ¼ teaspoon of toasted sesame oil
Directions: Finely grate 1 teaspoon zest and squeeze 1 cup juice from 6 to 8 clementines. Combine the zest, juice, five-spice powder and peppercorns (if using) in a small bowl.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt. Cook the chicken, turning frequently, until brown on both sides, about 5 minutes. Pour in the juice mixture; bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the chicken is just cooked through, 16 to 18 minutes.
Meanwhile, peel 2 of the remaining clementines and slice into ¼-inch-thick rounds.
When the chicken is done, transfer to a plate and tent with foil to keep warm. Increase the heat to high and cook the sauce, stirring often, until thickened and reduced to ½ to ⅔ cup, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in the clementine slices, cilantro, scallion greens and sesame oil. Serve the chicken with the sauce. 4 servings.
Tip: To make clementine zest use a microplane grater or the smallest holes of a box grater to grate the outer peel layer; avoid the white pith.
Source: eatingwell.com.
