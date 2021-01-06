Seasoned to Taste: Celebrate citrus season with these chicken combos

Gratitude journal entry for today: citrus season. We may pick up our groceries curbside, but we imagine the piles of orange and gold orbs. Mandarins, honey tangerines, oranges, grapefruit and oh-my-darlin’ clementines offer sweet succulence and a healthy support for 2021 eating resolutions.

Time was, before global transport made every fruit nearly always in season somewhere, a beautiful orange was a prized winter treat. Now available year-round, there’s still nothing like citrus in season. We eat ’em out of hand, of course. But we’re admiring citrus and chicken combos as a bright spot this January.

Quick to fix, one on a sheet pan, the other on the stovetop, these options combine intense, complex flavor with a citrus splash. You can substitute other small citrus for the clementines and can trade out chicken parts. Brown rice or your favorite whole grain can serve as a base for saucy protein and add a further nutritional boost. Two new ways to celebrate citrus!

Roasted Chicken with Clementine

* 6 tablespoons Arak (or Ouzo or Pernod; or 3 teaspoons anise extract)

* 4 tablespoons olive oil

* 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

* 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice