Seasoned to Taste: Cake recipes combine math and chocolate

We’re in for a long haul, folks. And whether you’re 8 or 80, this restricted living gets old. Kids and adults both are struggling with a new world order.
What better time to “let us eat cake,” as it were! Especially quick cakes that kids of all ages can make! Two options here — a “surprisingly tender vegan chocolate cake” made AND baked in an 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Even quicker and simpler: chocolate cake microwaved in mugs! You can even make a “molten” version by sprinkling on some mini chocolate chips and pulling the mug a few seconds early.
Baking is all about math and science, so your littles can get credit for measuring, adding, and watching liquids turn into marvelous solids. Just the kind of magic we need for this long haul!
Made-in-the-Pan Chocolate Cake
1 ¼ cups/160 grams all-purpose flour
1 cup/200 grams granulated sugar
⅓ cup/30 grams unsweetened cocoa powder
¾ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt
⅓ cup/80 milliliters canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar
2 tablespoons semisweet or vegan chocolate chips (optional)
Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting on top (optional)
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Add the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt to an 8-by-8-inch square glass or metal baking dish. Whisk mixture together until uniform in color. Use your fingers to break apart any lumps.
Add 1 cup water along with the oil, vanilla extract and vinegar. Stir slowly with a fork or a whisk in small circles to blend. Mash, scrape and stir with a fork and spoon until the mixture becomes a smooth and uniform batter.
Scrape the sides of the baking dish with a rubber spatula and spread the batter in an even layer. Sprinkle with chocolate chips, if using.
Use a damp paper towel to wipe the edges of the baking dish clean. Carefully transfer the dish to the oven and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the batter comes out mostly clean, 28 to 33 minutes.
Remove from the oven, let coo and cut. If you’re feeling fancy, this tastes good (and looks pretty) with some confectioners’ sugar dusted on top. Source: Adapted by Margaux Laskey from “Honest Pretzels: And 64 Other Amazing Recipes for Kids Who Love to Cook” by Mollie Katzen, nytimes.com
Chocolate Mug Cake
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 egg
A few drops vanilla extract
3 to 4 tablespoons granulated sugar, to taste
3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
A pinch of kosher salt
1 teaspoon semisweet chocolate chips (optional)
Confectioners’ sugar or vanilla ice cream (optional)
Microwave the butter in a microwave-safe mug in 10-second increments until melted, 20 to 30 seconds. Crack the egg into a small bowl; add the vanilla and whisk to combine with fork. Pour the egg mixture into the mug over the butter and whisk to combine. Add the sugar, cocoa powder and salt and whisk until mostly smooth. Scrape down the sides the best you can with a spoon or a small silicone spatula. Sprinkle with mini chocolate chips, if desired. Cook in the microwave on high for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean. Sift a little confectioners’ sugar on top or serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, if desired. Dig in with a spoon.
Source: Margaux Laskey, adapted from “Baking Class: 50 Fun Recipes Kids Will Love to Bake!” by Deanna F. Cook, nytimes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
