Seasoned to Taste: Bundt cake a tasty treasure

Lemon tree, very pretty as the old song goes. How much moreso when it’s growing in your yard, covered with fruit. A trip to the Bay area lets us revel in the joys of a Mediterranean climate without leaving the USA. Citrus, nuts, olives and figs literally grow on trees, ready for tasting.
Fabulous fresh, all this California “gold” can be mined and mixed to create even more tasty treasures. One such gem is Renee Robinson’s Pistachio Olive Oil Cake with Crackle Glaze. Toasted pistachios, olive oil, brown butter, warm spices, orange and lemon make a moist bundt cake with a crackly, crunchy glaze. Not precisely a Hallowe’en or Dia de los Muertos treat, but a slick trick to serve a dozen or more something simply, sweetly splendid. Very pretty, indeed!
Pistachio olive oil cake with crackle glaze
Ingredients
Baker’s Joy baking spray
Almond flour, approximately ¼ cup
1½ cups toasted lightly salted pistachios, plus 2 tablespoons for garnish
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon table salt
1½ teaspoons ground cardamom
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
4 large eggs, room temperature
1¾ cups granulated sugar
½ cup, plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
4 ounces, 1 stick salted butter
2 teaspoons grated orange zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon orange blossom water
½ teaspoon orange oil
¾ cup whole milk, room temperature
Crackle Glaze
3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 cup (140g) powdered sugar
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350° with a rack in the center. Spray the heck out of a 10-cup bundt pan with Baker’s Joy. Dust it with almond flour and set aside.
In a small skillet or saucepan, cook the stick of butter until the solids are golden brown (or do this in a bowl in the microwave). Set aside to cool.
Grind 1½ cups, plus an additional 2 tablespoons pistachios in a food processor until they are finely ground but stop before they turn into paste. Set aside 2 tablespoons for garnish.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cardamom, and cinnamon.
In a stand mixer, beat eggs, sugar, olive oil, cooled brown butter, and orange zest for 3 minutes on medium speed. Add vanilla, orange blossom water, and orange oil during the last 30 seconds.
Turn the speed down to low and add 1/3 of the flour, followed by half of the milk. Repeat, ending with the flour. Beat on lowest speed for 30 seconds. Stir in ground pistachios. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 45 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean and the cake has pulled away from the sides of the pan. Let cool on a rack for 15 minutes while you whisk together lemon juice, orange juice, granulated sugar, and powdered sugar for crackle glaze.
Invert the cake onto a cooling rack and brush with glaze. Sprinkle with reserved ground pistachios. Let cool completely before slicing and serving 12-15.
Source: Renee Robinson, Thesaltedpotato.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com