“And in the mornin’, I’m makin’ waffles!” could be one of our favorite movie lines of all time. Maybe because waffles may be our favorite breakfast/brunch treat of all time.

Maybe it’s the crunch and all those little squares just waiting to catch whatever you slather on top. Or that bringing the waffle iron tableside provides pacing, so there are moments for cheerful chitchat while the next round cooks.

Waffles for Mother's Day brunch around the table eliminates the messy, clumsy “breakfast in bed” business. And with Yewande Komolafe’s buckwheat blueberry waffles, you’ve got a new take on a classic. She notes, “the combination of toasty buckwheat flour, fresh lemon zest, a tickle of nutmeg and pockets of fruit make these practically irresistible.”

Blueberries can be fresh or frozen, or you can substitute other berries. Advance prep makes brunch morning easier. This batter can be made in advance ahead and stored refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 24 hours. Just start with step 3 when your waffle iron is hot. Double the recipe to get leftovers, since cooked waffles can be tightly wrapped and stored in the freezer for up to 2 weeks. Toast a frozen waffle in a toaster, toaster oven or an oven set to 375 degrees.

Yewande Komolafe is also the author of “Waffles + Mochi: Get Cooking!” based on the Netflix series. So maybe the kids could get mom (and themselves) that book for Mother’s Day wrapped with a promise of cooking collaboration to come!

Buckwheat Blueberry Waffles

1¼ cups buckwheat flour

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon coarse kosher salt (such as Morton)

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 cup whole-milk buttermilk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for waffle iron

1 cup fresh or frozen (not thawed) blueberries

1½ tablespoons fresh, finely grated lemon zest (from 1 to 2 lemons)

Warm maple syrup, for serving

Yield: 4 waffles

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, grated nutmeg, baking soda and salt. Form a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Separate the egg yolks from the whites and put the whites in a medium bowl. Drop the yolks in the center of the dry ingredients. Add the buttermilk and stir together gently to form a batter. Do not overmix.

Step 2

Beat the egg whites to medium peaks using a whisk or a hand-held mixer. Add the whipped whites to the batter and, using a rubber spatula, fold them in by gently scooping up some batter from the bottom and folding it over the whites on the top. Rotate the bowl and repeat until just incorporated. Fold in 2 tablespoons melted butter. Add the blueberries and lemon zest, and gently fold in.

Step 3

Heat a waffle iron and, using a pastry brush or paper towel, lightly coat with melted butter. Cook waffles (using about ⅔ cup batter per waffle) until golden and crisp. Butter the iron between batches as needed.

Step 4

Serve waffles immediately as they are ready, or keep them warm in a 200-degree oven until ready to serve. Top with warm maple syrup.