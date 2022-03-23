Seasoned to Taste: Brussels sprouts with pistachio and lime

Birthday parties — big birthday parties — are having their moment. Now is the time, as we momentarily breathe easier, for face-to-face fetes. Some are make-ups for celebrations long postponed. Others’ dates happily align with what seems to be a pandemic pause.

Those of us who like to do for others are whipping out cakes and laying out spreads of the honoree’s favorites. But some birthday buddies prefer, in fact, to make their own party. Our friend used to always have tapioca pudding (!) for her birthday and she always made it herself. “Nobody else could do it right,” she opined.

Less of a perfectionist, our friend Owen cooked his own birthday dinner. Others could do it right, but our talented birthday boy could likely do it better. So family and friends gathered for succulent seared steaks and handmade cacio e pepi. And sister-made, family-favorite cupcakes swirled with thick chocolate frosting.

The surprising star selection? A bright and savory side featuring Brussels sprouts. Tossed on a sheet and roasted, then glazed, seductively simple. Browned butter, pistachios, date molasses or honey for the glaze. Lime zest and juice and crushed red pepper flakes for the pop. Surprising sprouts that may become the perfect part of your next party!

Brussels sprouts with pistachio and lime

2 pounds small Brussels sprouts, trimmed

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons raw pistachios

2 tablespoons date molasses or honey

1 teaspoon honey

Zest of ½ lime

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Lime wedges (for serving; optional)

Place a rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 450°. Toss Brussels sprouts and oil in a large bowl to coat; season with salt and pepper. Roast Brussels sprouts on a rimmed baking sheet 15 minutes, then shake baking sheet to loosen them. Continue to roast until deeply browned all over, 5–10 minutes longer. Reduce oven temperature to 350° and roast another 10 minutes. Shake baking sheet again, then roast Brussels sprouts until the tip of a small knife easily slides through, 5–10 minutes longer (total cook time will be 35–45 minutes).

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Once butter starts to foam, add pistachios and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring often, until nuts are golden brown and butter solids are browned, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer nuts to paper towels; let cool. Coarsely chop.

Meanwhile, bring date molasses, honey, and lime juice to a simmer in same skillet over medium heat (this will happen quickly), swirling pan to emulsify. Add 1 tablespoon water and swirl to emulsify, scraping up browned bits with a wooden spoon. Add Brussels sprouts; toss to coat.

Transfer Brussels sprouts to a platter. Toss nuts, lime zest, red pepper flakes, and a pinch of salt in a small bowl to combine; scatter over Brussels sprouts. Serve with lime wedges if desired.

Do ahead: Brussels sprouts, glaze (without water), and pistachio mixture can all be made 3 hours ahead. Do not combine. Reheat glaze over medium heat until bubbling before adding water and Brussels sprouts.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

