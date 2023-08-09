A mix of sweet and sour, this life. The unparalleled joy, at family reunion time, of seeing how the youth brigade has grown. Who are these tall, gifted, funny, independent people who were toddling just yesterday? Sweet, indeed.

More sour, perhaps, the aging, aching bodies of their grandparents, who try to follow behind on the mountain trail. Tis the nature of things, for the oldsters to be left behind in the dust.

Stiff may have been our joints, but consolation came in the form of a celebratory dessert both sweet and sour. Lovely, light lemony crepes, punctuated with the remarkable intense sweet-sour of Montana huckleberries.

We’re still working on Chef Greg to share his crepe (and creme brulee) recipes, and suggestions for sourcing huckleberries back home on the plains. Meantime, we’re looking for other, maybe more accessible treats that combine sweet and sour.

Brown sugar rhubarb cookies connect us to our family childhood habit of picking a stalk of rhubarb behind the garage and eating it raw sprinkled with salt, sugar or both. Sheena of the "Hot Eats and Cool Reads" blog notes “these cookies are so addicting and delicious ... a little chewy and soft with a little crunch on the bottom. Sweet from the brown sugar, but tart from the small rhubarb pieces.”

We don’t have the robust rhubarb plants our reunion hosts nurture, but we’ve got frozen rhubarb bits from earlier this spring. So once we get home, we’ll try out these treats as another school year starts. And with a cup of tea reflect on the wondrous sweet and sour of our blessed lives.

Brown Sugar Rhubarb Cookies

* 1 cup light brown sugar

* ½ cup butter, softened

* 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

* 1 large egg

* 1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

* 1 teaspoon cinnamon

* ½ teaspoon salt

* ½ teaspoon baking soda

* ½ teaspoon baking powder

* 1 cup finely diced rhubarb

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

In a large bowl, beat brown sugar, butter, vanilla extract and egg together with an electric mixer.

Add flour, cinnamon, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Beat well until dough forms.

Add rhubarb and beat again.

Using a 1-inch cookie dough scoop, form balls of dough and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake cookies for 12-14 minutes or until baked through. Cool cookies on baking sheet for 2 minutes, then remove cookies from baking sheet and cool on a wire baking rack. Yield: 24 cookies.