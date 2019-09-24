The sight of the first locally grown apples gladdens our hearts and sets our mouths to watering. At last we can get back to our “apple a day” routine with the hard, crunchy, slightly tart Jonathans from Nebraska City.
Perfectly sized for tucking into a lunch sack or backpack. Chock full of fiber and nutrients, apples out of hand are just about perfect. And the increasing numbers of “heirloom” varieties from which to choose means you could have a different apple a day for a week that actually taste like something! (No offense, Red Delicious, but ...)
As delightful as they are just as they are, apples are also the base for all manner of wonders both baked and cooked. This season we'’ll be falling off our dietary band wagon to try a buttery cake loaded with apples and cinnamon our friends James and Everett recommend. They note, “topped with a sugary glaze this amazing loaf tastes just like a classic favorite apple fritter.” Walnuts or pecans added to the batter could add another texture and maybe a few healthy fats to counteract the butter, so we’ll try that to justify our indulgence.
This will keep for several days, assuming it’s not immediately inhaled. But keep it loosely wrapped, or the moisture from the apples will turn the loaf soggy.
Bread
½ cup unsalted butter softened
2/3 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs room temp
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 ¾ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup milk room temp
Apple Filling
2 large apples peeled, cored, and small dice
2 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Brown Sugar Swirl
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon cardamom
Glaze
1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 to 2 tablespoons milk as needed for consistency
Position rack in the center of the oven and heat to 350°F. Grease a 9” x 5” loaf pan. I line the pan with parchment paper for ease.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl cream together the butter and sugar. Add eggs one at a time mixing well. Add vanilla and beat until completely incorporated.
In a separate bowl sift together all dry ingredients. Add to the butter about a third at a time, mixing well. Add milk and beat until smooth.
Peel, core and dice apples. In a bowl toss apples with sugar, flour and cinnamon.
In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and spices.
Pour half of the batter into the prepared loaf pan and level out with a spatula or offset knife.
Sprinkle half of the brown sugar mixture over the batter followed by half of the apples.
Spread the remaining batter into the loaf pan, followed by the rest of the brown sugar and apples. Using a knife, swirl the apples and sugar into the loaf. Tap pan on the counter to remove air pockets and to level the bread.
Place in the oven for 60 to 70 minutes or until a chopstick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Let bread cool in the pan for 15 minutes before removing and placing on a wire rack to cool.
Mix the powdered sugar and vanilla in a small bowl. Add milk a teaspoon at a time until you have a pourable glaze. Place the wire rack holding the loaf over a pan or wax paper and pour the glaze over the still slightly warmed bread. Allow to cool completely.
Source: Jamesandeverett.com