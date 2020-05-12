Seasoned to Taste: Being in a pickle not so bad

Place the beets and caraway seeds in a bowl or jar. In a large bowl, combine the rice wine vinegar, sherry vinegar and sugar. Bring the water to a boil, remove from the heat and add to the vinegar and sugar mixture. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add the salt and stir well. Pour over the beets and caraway, cover and refrigerate for at least two days before eating and for up to two weeks; the longer the better. Shake the jar from time to time, or, if you use a bowl, place a saucer on top of the beets to keep them submerged. Remove from the brine with a slotted spoon to serve.