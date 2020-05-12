Seasoned to Taste: Being in a pickle not so bad

We’re in a bit of a pickle these days. Staying smart by staying home, limiting grocery trips, trying to use up everything we buy. And perpetually looking for ways to perk up our palates and our plates. A pickle, indeed.
Now when Shakespeare’s Trinculo in "The Tempest" said, “I have been in such a pickle,” he was referring to how drunk he’d been. In 1660, Samuel Pepys described “our house being in a most sad pickle,” meaning quite a chopped-up mess (kind of like pickle relish). But maybe we can perk ourselves up (soberly) by taking “in a pickle” literally, and making some?
Martha Rose Shulman’s “sweet and easy vegetable pickles” are just that. She writes, “The pickled vegetables make great snacks and hors d’oeuvres. They look beautiful on a platter. They’re also good with a sandwich or with cottage cheese, a quick and easy way to make vegetables part of your lunch.” Add spices to the vegetables if you like — “caraway to beets and to carrots, chili and cumin to cauliflower” — or not. Slice vegetables thin, mix up brine, and stick in the fridge for at least a few hours, or for several days.
Give this treatment to beets, carrots, radishes, even the stalks of swiss chard, and you’ll discover that being “in a pickle” ain’t such a bad place to be!
Pickled Beets with Caraway
2 cups thinly sliced beets, cut in half-moons if desired
2 teaspoons caraway seeds (or cumin seeds)
½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
¼ cup sugar
1 cup water
2¼ teaspoons kosher salt
Place the beets and caraway seeds in a bowl or jar. In a large bowl, combine the rice wine vinegar, sherry vinegar and sugar. Bring the water to a boil, remove from the heat and add to the vinegar and sugar mixture. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add the salt and stir well. Pour over the beets and caraway, cover and refrigerate for at least two days before eating and for up to two weeks; the longer the better. Shake the jar from time to time, or, if you use a bowl, place a saucer on top of the beets to keep them submerged. Remove from the brine with a slotted spoon to serve.
Chard Stem Pickles
1 to 2 cups very thinly sliced chard stalks (slice less than ¼-inch thick)
½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
¼ cup sugar
1 cup water
2¼ teaspoons kosher salt
Place the chard stalks in a jar or bowl. In a large bowl, combine the rice wine vinegar, sherry vinegar and sugar. Bring the water to a boil, remove from the heat and add to the vinegar and sugar mixture. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add the salt and stir well. Pour over the chard stalks, cover and refrigerate for at least two days before eating and for up to two weeks. Shake the jar from time to time or, if you use a bowl, place a saucer on top of the chard stems to keep them submerged. Remove from the brine with a slotted spoon to serve.
These stay crunchy and delicious for at least 10 days.
Source: Martha Rose Shulman, nytimes.com.
