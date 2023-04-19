Asparagus Panzanella with Parmesan, White Beans, and Herbs

Lilacs, at last. Rain, at last. Sunny days, we hope, will make magical morels pop up. While we wait for intrepid mushroom mavens to collect these wild treasures, we’re looking for other sights of spring. Like asparagus.

Time was, we could stalk the wild asparagus along the fencelines of a couple of small country cemeteries hereabouts. Lately, not so much. But even store-bought asparagus can be the source of a springy celebration.

Roasted green stalks, toasty crusty bread chunks, parmesan, white beans and herbs can combine to create a fresh new version of Panzanella. This bread-and-veg salad traditionally touts tomatoes, but Dimitri Demopolous at Milk Street has a new take. Asparagus and bread both roast in the oven. Beans from a can get brightened with lemon juice and olive oil. Herbs get chopped and tossed with the rest. And suddenly, a plate of spring for supper!

A hands-on tip from Dimitri: slice bread with a knife but then tear those into “rough, craggy pieces” a bit smaller than bite size. More places for parmesan to stick and more crunch is the happy result. And if sprinkles of parm don’t all land on the bread bits, no prob. They’ll toast into cheezy bits you can scrape up with the croutons.

Serve alongside another protein source if you like, or as a light main course. Either way, it’s a “green zing of spring”!

Ingredients

1 pound asparagus, trimmed and halved on the diagonal

8 ounces country-style bread, torn into small bite-size pieces (about 8 cups)

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more to serve

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 medium garlic clove, finely grated

1 15½-ounce can great northern or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 ounces Parmesan cheese, finely grated (1 cup), plus shaved Parmesan cheese to serve

2 cups lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, torn if large

1 cup lightly packed fresh mint, torn

1/2 cup lightly packed fresh dill

Directions

Heat oven to 450°F with a rack in the middle position. Place asparagus on one side of a rimmed baking sheet and bread on the other side. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the oil over the asparagus and another 3 tablespoons oil over the bread; toss to coat, keeping the asparagus and bread separate. Sprinkle ¼ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper onto the asparagus and bread. Roast, without stirring, until the asparagus is lightly browned and tender-crisp, 8 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large microwave-safe bowl, stir together the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, garlic, 2 tablespoons water and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add beans and toss. Cover and microwave on high until hot, 3 to 3½ minutes, stirring once about halfway through. Stir in lemon juice and set aside. When the asparagus is done, remove baking sheet from the oven and transfer only the asparagus to the bowl with the beans. Stir bread, distribute it in an even layer and sprinkle evenly with the grated Parmesan. Bake until golden brown and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from oven and cool until barely warm to the touch, about 5 minutes.

Using a thin metal spatula, scrape the bread and any crisped cheese on the baking sheet into the bowl containing the beans and asparagus. Add the parsley, mint and dill, then toss. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish, drizzle with additional oil and top with shaved Parmesan. Serves 4.