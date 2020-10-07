Seasoned to Taste: As daylight dwindles, try these soups to brighten your day

Time to get souped up, folks. Sure, there are still days in the 80s. But you know what’s coming. Merriam-Webster defines “souped-up” as “to increase the power, efficiency, or performance of.” Not a bad idea for any of us. Definition No. 2 also resonates: “to heighten the impact of; to make more exciting or colorful.” Who among us couldn’t use an exciting elixir to combat dwindling daylight?
Now we’re not talking the “soup” that was injected into race horses to enhance their performance (the early 20th-century origin of the phrase). But the time-honored soup pot may just help us get some of the at immune-system boosting we need for these days — even if they feel more like a slog than a race.
Here’s a couple of soup recipes to increase not only your performance but your soup pot’s. More exciting and colorful, for sure! Bruce Aidell’s Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew calls for frozen chopped mustard greens, but other greens work. Perfect for end-of-the-season kale (which you can also chop and freeze for the dark days to come). Even quicker to fix, Curried Squash and Chicken Soup brightens any bowl and can be made even simpler sans chicken.
Ginger, hot sauce and curry paste bring the heat to make you “souped-up” by any definition!
Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew
1 tablespoon sesame oil, or canola oil
1 pound chicken tenders, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and cut into matchsticks or minced
4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
½ cup cup dry sherry (see tip)
1 14-ounce can reduced-sodium chicken broth
1½ cups water
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 teaspoon Asian red chile sauce, such as sriracha, or to taste
1 bunch mustard greens, or chard, stemmed and chopped (6-7 cups), or 2 cups frozen chopped mustard greens
Directions: Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate with tongs.
Add ginger and garlic to the pot and cook until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Add sherry and cook until mostly evaporated, scraping up any browned bits, 1½ to 3 minutes. Add broth and water, increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes. Add soy sauce, chile sauce and mustard greens (or chard) and cook until the greens are tender, about 3 minutes. Return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the pot and cook until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Serves 4.
Curried Squash & Chicken Soup
1 10-ounce package frozen pureed winter squash (2 cups fresh winter squash, steamed or baked and pureed)
½ cup lite coconut milk
½ cup water
8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, thinly sliced
1 6-ounce bag baby spinach
2 teaspoons lime juice
2 teaspoons brown sugar
½-1 teaspoon Thai red curry paste
¼ teaspoon salt
Heat squash, coconut milk and water in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the squash defrosts, about 10 minutes. Add chicken, reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Stir in spinach, lime juice, sugar, curry paste to taste and salt and continue cooking until the chicken is cooked through, about 3 minutes longer.
Serves 2. Easily doubled. Leftover coconut milk can be refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen up to 2 months.
Source: eatingwell.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com
