Seasoned to Taste: As daylight dwindles, try these soups to brighten your day

Time to get souped up, folks. Sure, there are still days in the 80s. But you know what’s coming. Merriam-Webster defines “souped-up” as “to increase the power, efficiency, or performance of.” Not a bad idea for any of us. Definition No. 2 also resonates: “to heighten the impact of; to make more exciting or colorful.” Who among us couldn’t use an exciting elixir to combat dwindling daylight?

Now we’re not talking the “soup” that was injected into race horses to enhance their performance (the early 20th-century origin of the phrase). But the time-honored soup pot may just help us get some of the at immune-system boosting we need for these days — even if they feel more like a slog than a race.

Here’s a couple of soup recipes to increase not only your performance but your soup pot’s. More exciting and colorful, for sure! Bruce Aidell’s Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew calls for frozen chopped mustard greens, but other greens work. Perfect for end-of-the-season kale (which you can also chop and freeze for the dark days to come). Even quicker to fix, Curried Squash and Chicken Soup brightens any bowl and can be made even simpler sans chicken.

Ginger, hot sauce and curry paste bring the heat to make you “souped-up” by any definition!

Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew