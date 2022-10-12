Seasoned to Taste: Argument about exotic or authentic dissipates with each happy bite

Our definition of “exotic” depends mostly on our frame of reference. The foods with which we grew up seem perfectly normal. The stuff that folks from other cultures enjoy, maybe not so much. A majority of Nebraskans are from European roots, but Europe’s a big continent. With maybe more regional variations than in our self-proclaimed “melting pot.”

When our book club gathered to discuss a lovely work by Finnish author Tove Jansson, we offered what foods we could find with a northern European bent. Jarlsberg and gjetost cheeses, rye bread, lingonberry preserves, and gravlax all vaguely mimicked foods featured in “The Summer Book.” All were reasonably well received by a group with widely different food preferences. But the pickled herring—well, even some of Scandinavian descent declined. Before it was all over, the old joke emerged: Q: “Do you think this pickled herring is still good?” A: “How would you know?”

So mayhaps we should have realized that a more welcome forecast would have been, “cloudy with a chance of meatballs.” As in, IKEA Swedish Meatballs. Hard to know whether there’s any resemblance to the meatballs that folks in Swedeburg, Stromsburg or Oakland would call their own. But our friend Roger recently received raves for serving up the IKEA meatballs over egg noodles with sautéed sugar snap peas on the side. We’ll let others wiser than we determine if pea pods are a Swedish thing. But who really cares? If you find flavors you savor with a variety of toothsome textures, the argument about exotic or authentic dissipates with each happy bite!

IKEA Swedish meatballs

Ingredients

Meatballs:

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

½ white onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 egg

1 egg yolk

¾ cup Panko breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

2 tablespoons milk

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Gravy:

¼ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups beef broth

½ cup heavy cream

½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat and sauté onion until softened and translucent. 5-7 minutes.

Add garlic and cook for 1 minute, or until fragrant.

Pour in milk and stir until a paste forms.

Combine beef, pork, breadcrumbs, egg and egg yolk, nutmeg, and salt and pepper in a large bowl.

Mix in onion paste and use your hands to mix everything together and make sure it’s all incorporated.

Take a small ice cream scoop or spoon and begin forming 1-1 1/2-inch meatballs.

Heat remaining butter in skillet and, in batches, brown meatballs on all sides, then transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

For the gravy: melt butter in the same pot over medium heat.

Once melted, whisk in flour and cook for 1-2 minutes so flour cooks out.

Slowly stir in beef broth and Worcestershire sauce and keep whisking until sauce is smooth.

Stir in heavy cream, season with salt and pepper, and cook until thickened. 2-3 minutes.

Return meatballs to gravy and cook until completely cooked through, 8-10 minutes.

Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary, and serve immediately.