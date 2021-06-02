Seasoned to Taste: Ancient grain farro brings new salad twist

Most everything old seems new again, these days.

Surely rediscovering (and being grateful for) what we used to take for granted is one pandemic positive. So dropping by a friend’s shop and looking IN PERSON at the charming “protective spirits” she’s been beading seemed like a thrilling new adventure. And since this creative artist is also a creative cook, we were reminded of an old-made-new recipe she shared that’s just right for the times. Old, even ancient, ingredients combine in new and intriguing ways in this marvelous mélange.

Farro, cooked whole grains of certain species of wheat, is supposedly the food that fueled the Roman army. The Italian word “farro” is derived from the Latin for “a kind of wheat,” but apparently there are a number of species (and products on the market) called farro. Regardless of the botanical particularity, farro can be fabulous. Nutty and slightly crunchy, this whole grain offers a beautiful base for seasonings sweet or savory.