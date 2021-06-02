Seasoned to Taste: Ancient grain farro brings new salad twist

Most everything old seems new again, these days.
Surely rediscovering (and being grateful for) what we used to take for granted is one pandemic positive. So dropping by a friend’s shop and looking IN PERSON at the charming “protective spirits” she’s been beading seemed like a thrilling new adventure. And since this creative artist is also a creative cook, we were reminded of an old-made-new recipe she shared that’s just right for the times. Old, even ancient, ingredients combine in new and intriguing ways in this marvelous mélange.
Farro, cooked whole grains of certain species of wheat, is supposedly the food that fueled the Roman army. The Italian word “farro” is derived from the Latin for “a kind of wheat,” but apparently there are a number of species (and products on the market) called farro. Regardless of the botanical particularity, farro can be fabulous. Nutty and slightly crunchy, this whole grain offers a beautiful base for seasonings sweet or savory.
And depending on the variety you buy (check package directions) you can have farro cooked to serve as your culinary canvas in as little as 10 minutes. Some versions with the hull intact require overnight soaking, others called “semi-pearled” have a slightly scratched hull that allows for quicker cooking. And both Bob’s Red Mill and Trader Joe’s sell the quick-cooking variety that are faster to fix than white rice but way more nutritious.
Texture is another farro feature. If your eaters fuss about the granular feeling of couscous or bulgur wheat on their picky palates, farro gives a plumper, whole grain alternative. But like bulgur or couscous, it serves as a beautiful base for Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors.
Our clever friend Joy’s new take on the old summer favorite, tabbouleh, substitutes farro for the typical bulgur wheat. Roasted red peppers add the bright spots of color and flavor instead of tomatoes. Zest and juice of a whole lemon, plus mint, make for refreshment in every mouthful! And Joy’s use of white balsamic instead of the typical dark vinegar makes a dressing that looks as bright as it tastes.
Perfect for all the new-again picnics, potlucks, backyard barbecues, lunch with the ladies — this salad will be another addition to your gratitude list!
Joy’s farro salad
8 ounces farro, cooked according to package and drained
½ teaspoon salt
1 lemon, zest and juice
1 or 2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped roasted red peppers from a jar (more if you like the color it adds)
½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
2 scallions, thinly sliced (optional)
While cooked farro is still warm, add the juice and zest of one lemon. Stir in. Add remainder ingredients, (quantities given are flexible according to taste) and toss together. Let sit for a couple of hours before serving. (You can refrigerate it, although it is recommended to serve at room temperature).
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcome comments and questions from others who do (or don’t.) Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com