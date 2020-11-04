Seasoned to Taste: An autumnal twist to farro salad

Gratitude is an attitude, the old saying goes. These days, especially, it’s an important ingredient in our mental health. If only we would “practice” being grateful as often as we practice complaining! Time to make a list, perhaps.
Near the top of ours is the arrival of some fabulous fall weather. The frost has been on the pumpkin and we’ve already used the shovels and ice melt, so this reprieve is a special gift. It also gives us a chance to enjoy some seasonal sustenance that’s transitional. Plenty of days ahead to dive into the heavy-duty soups, stews and braises that will get us through the winter. But in the meantime, something like a farro salad that combines fall-flavored cooked grain with fresh vegetables, cheese and nuts is just the thing.
Charlie Bird’s Farro Salad recipe appeared some years back, and we’re grateful that the New York City restaurant seems to be hanging on. Chef Ryan Hardy’s farro salad is still on the menu — further proof it’s one of those wonderful workhorses that can be adapted to the season and what you’ve got on hand.
The New York Times’ Melissa Clark offers two tips she says are essential to a “stellar” farro salad: cooking the farro with salt and aromatics so it’s delicious on its own, and then using very good olive oil. Charlie Bird’s latest version features apple, celery root and pecorino cheese instead of the parmesan. Roasted sweet potato or squash can add further autumnal accents as the chill sets in.
We were grateful to have most ingredients on hand or stuff to substitute. Our package of Trader Joe’s 10-minute farro made prep time even quicker. And we had some Nebraska City apple cider that was starting to get a little fizzy. Who would've thought it would be just the thing for cooking grain? There’s a trick we’ll add to our playbook. And we upped the apple notes with the last of our local Jonathans, thinly sliced, instead of the recipe’s radishes.
Additions to our gratitude list: innovative chefs, creative cooks/reporters who adapt those chefs’ brilliance for home cooks; the chance to learn a different approach and find our own inspiration in what’s on the fridge or pantry shelf. And of course, most of all, the gift of another day.
Charlie Bird’s Farro Salad
* 1 cup farro
* 1 cup apple cider
* 2 teaspoons kosher salt, more as needed (I used a scant teaspoon, and it was plenty salty)
* 2 bay leaves
* 8 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (I used ¼ cup)
* 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
* ½ cup Parmesan cheese, shaved with a vegetable peeler
* ½ cup chopped pistachio nuts
* 2 cups arugula leaves
* 1 cup parsley or basil leaves, torn
* 1 cup mint leaves
* ¾ cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes
* ⅓ cup thinly sliced radish (or fennel bulb, celery root or crisp apples)
* Maldon or other flaky sea salt, for finishing
Directions: In a medium saucepan, bring farro, apple cider, salt, bay leaves and 2 cups water to a simmer. Simmer until farro is tender and liquid evaporates, about 30 minutes. (Will take less time if you use “pre-cooked” farro — check package instructions). If all the liquid evaporates before the farro is done, add a little more water. Let farro cool, then discard bay leaves.
In a salad bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Add farro, cheese and pistachio nuts and mix well. This salad base will keep for up to 4 hours at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator (bring to room temperature before serving). Just before serving, fold in arugula, herbs, tomatoes, radish and flaky salt to taste.
Source: Melissa Clark, nytimes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com
