Seasoned to Taste: An autumnal twist to farro salad

Gratitude is an attitude, the old saying goes. These days, especially, it’s an important ingredient in our mental health. If only we would “practice” being grateful as often as we practice complaining! Time to make a list, perhaps.

Near the top of ours is the arrival of some fabulous fall weather. The frost has been on the pumpkin and we’ve already used the shovels and ice melt, so this reprieve is a special gift. It also gives us a chance to enjoy some seasonal sustenance that’s transitional. Plenty of days ahead to dive into the heavy-duty soups, stews and braises that will get us through the winter. But in the meantime, something like a farro salad that combines fall-flavored cooked grain with fresh vegetables, cheese and nuts is just the thing.

Charlie Bird’s Farro Salad recipe appeared some years back, and we’re grateful that the New York City restaurant seems to be hanging on. Chef Ryan Hardy’s farro salad is still on the menu — further proof it’s one of those wonderful workhorses that can be adapted to the season and what you’ve got on hand.