Seasoned to Taste: Amid chaos, find comfort in a cookie

In the sea of unknowns, comfort foods create a life raft. Of course they don’t make us clairvoyant, but unsettled times are easy to navigate with a satisfied, settled stomach satiated with soothing somethings. What’s your favorite? Our quick survey of eaters aged six to 66 reveals few surprises: pancakes, macaroni and cheese, and CANDIES (age 6); vegetarian chili or lasagna with homemade bolognese (age 37) and chocolate chip cookies (66).

There’s a theme here — plenty of flavor and fat in these favorites, along with the sweets. And since lowering stress is most conducive to health, maybe we can indulge a bit as we wait for spring and a clearer path. This may be the time to pump up a perennial, like chocolate chip cookies, and go beyond the Toll House recipe. David Leite’s extensive experimentation produced what could be the best chocolate chip cookie ever: big, chewy, gooey, chocolatey. The secret is a bit of delayed gratification — letting the dough rest in the frig for a least a day is key. But more good news: the dough can stay there for up to 72 hours, so you could have it at the ready for whatever reason you need freshly baked comfort!