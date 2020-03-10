Seasoned to Taste: Amid chaos, find comfort in a cookie

Good news: signs of spring are springing! Less good news: groggy Daylight Saving mornings and uncertainty from daily virus updates. Travel for spring break or stay home? Stockpile sanitizer and canned goods or hope for the best? Cancel concert tickets or keep calm and carry on?
In the sea of unknowns, comfort foods create a life raft. Of course they don’t make us clairvoyant, but unsettled times are easy to navigate with a satisfied, settled stomach satiated with soothing somethings. What’s your favorite? Our quick survey of eaters aged six to 66 reveals few surprises: pancakes, macaroni and cheese, and CANDIES (age 6); vegetarian chili or lasagna with homemade bolognese (age 37) and chocolate chip cookies (66).
There’s a theme here — plenty of flavor and fat in these favorites, along with the sweets. And since lowering stress is most conducive to health, maybe we can indulge a bit as we wait for spring and a clearer path. This may be the time to pump up a perennial, like chocolate chip cookies, and go beyond the Toll House recipe. David Leite’s extensive experimentation produced what could be the best chocolate chip cookie ever: big, chewy, gooey, chocolatey. The secret is a bit of delayed gratification — letting the dough rest in the frig for a least a day is key. But more good news: the dough can stay there for up to 72 hours, so you could have it at the ready for whatever reason you need freshly baked comfort!
Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 cups minus 2 tablespoons cake flour (8 1/2 ounces)
1 ⅔ cups bread flour (8 1/2 ounces)
1 ¼ teaspoons baking soda
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
1 ½ teaspoons coarse salt
1 ¼ cups unsalted butter (2 1/2 sticks)
1 ¼ cups light brown sugar (10 ounces)
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar (8 ounces)
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons natural vanilla extract
1 ¼ pounds bittersweet chocolate disks or fèves, at least 60 percent cacao content (or chopped Ghiradelli or other 60% chocolate bars)
Sea salt
Sift flours, baking soda, baking powder and salt into a bowl. Set aside. Using a mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream butter and sugars together until very light, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla. Reduce speed to low, add dry ingredients and mix until just combined, 5 to 10 seconds. Drop chocolate pieces in and incorporate them without breaking them. Press plastic wrap against dough and refrigerate for 24 to 36 hours. Dough may be used in batches and can be refrigerated for up to 72 hours.
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat. Set aside.
Scoop 6 3 1/2-ounce mounds of dough (the size of generous golf balls) onto baking sheet, making sure to turn horizontally any chocolate pieces that are poking up; it will make for a more attractive cookie. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt and bake until golden brown but still soft, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer sheet to a wire rack for 10 minutes, then slip cookies onto another rack to cool a bit more. Repeat with remaining dough, or reserve dough, refrigerated, for baking remaining batches the next day. Eat warm, with a big napkin.
Makes 1 1/2 dozen 5-inch cookies
Source: nytimes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.