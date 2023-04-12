Is the holiday food your cause for celebration, or is it what remains? Some in our household salivate to contemplate turkey sandwiches way more than the golden bird’s Act One at the Thanksgiving feast.

And now that the littles and their parents who were home for the spring holidays have left, we’re looking at leftovers to console us in a house that’s suddenly too quiet. So egg salad sandwiches and roasted carrots, waffles and fruit are making an encore.

We’ll likely convince ourselves, too, that we really should use up the cheesy remnants of the charcuterie board all at once. Getting rid of remaining temptations will make it easier, we think, to get back on track after too many indulgences that started last November.

Our friend Michael makes the amazing al forno five cheese pasta that’s a splendid sendoff for the cheese and cream we’re trying to clear from our larder. This luscious dish is a flexible easy-to-fix do-ahead that can also be toted elsewhere if you’re trying to get temptation out of the house. We tasted two versions of this treasure, one with gluten free pasta. All the richness clung to the ridges of both types of “rigate” pasta. Both may have changed our notion of what “macaroni and cheese” can be forever.

Yep, there’s a good bit of cream and butter in addition to that cheese you’re using up, but we hear that it’s possible to use half and half and add other leftover bits you may have around, including greens. Italian cheeses are itemized, but reviewers rave about results with feta, gruyere, manchego, even cheddar. You can customize further by baking in individual small ovenproof dishes. Easiest is a bigger dish, but the baking time will likely be closer to 20 minutes than the 10 specified for the smaller approach.

Par-boiled pasta, grated cheese, tomatoes and cream bake at high heat to produce a bubbling dish with burnt edges in no time. Luscious leftovers, indeed!

Al forno five cheese pasta

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup chopped canned tomatoes in heavy puree

½ cup freshly grated pecorino Romano cheese, (1 1/2 ounces)

½ cup coarsely shredded (1 1/2 ounces) Fontina cheese

¼ cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, (1 1/2 ounces)

2 tablespoons ricotta cheese

¼ pound thinly sliced mozzarella cheese

¾ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for pasta water

6 fresh basil leaves, coarsely chopped

1 pound penne rigate or conchiglie rigate

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, sliced thinly

Heat oven to 500°F. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except the pasta and butter. Stir well to combine.

Drop the pasta into the boiling water and parboil for 4 minutes. Drain in a colander and add to the ingredients in the mixing bowl, tossing to combine.

Divide the pasta mixture among six to eight shallow ceramic gratin dishes (1 1/2 to 2 cups in capacity) or place in a shallow (1-inch) layer in larger baking dishes. Dot with the butter, and bake until bubbly and brown on top, 7 to 10 minutes (maybe twice as long for a larger dish).

Source: Adapted by Kristen Miglore from “Cucina Simpatica,” food52.com