Seasoned to Taste: Add some spice to gray days with this chicken

In a world full of turmoil and turbulence, gratitude may not be our first response. But if you notice the little things, there’s lots for which to be grateful. Sometimes the world delivers little gifts. And sometimes, somehow things just align.
So we were enthusiastic participants in a conversation with our friend Richard about spices he’s savoring these days. Sumac and Aleppo pepper. Both bright red. Both featured in a lot of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern cooking. Both with unique flavor profiles. It was a mouth-watering chat. We both had enough experience with both these spices to be enthused, but also curious.
We pondered about whether the sumac on the spice rack was the same as the beautiful sumac “horns” adding one last blast of color to our prairie landscapes. Turns out the spice store sumac is Rhus Coriaria, commonly known as European sumac. But the “Rhus” that grows around here are also edible: staghorn, smooth, and dwarf sumacs. Once the berries they produce are fully ripe, they can be harvested, dried and ground. But we concluded we’d rather spend our time cooking than hunting and gathering.
We also learned that Aleppo pepper is named after the Syrian city. It’s treasured for its bright but mild flavor: “a little raisiny, a little tomatoey, a little peppery.” We salivated just talking about it.
Then, just a few hours after we conferred, a wonderful and simple recipe featuring precisely these two spices arrived. Our friend Patrick, whose frequent posts have been helping many “Eating Through the Pandemic,” shared luscious images of succulent, savory, sticky sheet pan chicken. Sumac and Aleppo pepper were the stars of this show! Coincidence, alignment, scrumptious surprise. Whatever you want to call it, we’re grateful.
Marinate chicken ahead of time, then pop into the oven. Sumac sprinkled over the top just before serving will add a bright, lemony note. Garnish with some fresh pomegranate arils for a brilliant bit of crunch. A pretty easy way to add some spice to these gray November days. And to find another reason to be grateful.
Pomegranate Sumac Chicken
For the marinade
3 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
1 tablespoon store-bought or homemade tomato paste
½ teaspoon ground allspice
2 teaspoons pul biber (Aleppo pepper*)
1 teaspoon ground sumac
2 fat garlic cloves crushed
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the chicken
8 large bone-in chicken thighs or a whole chicken (about 3 pounds) cut into 8 pieces
3 tablespoons olive oil
In a large bowl, combine marinade ingredients with 1½ teaspoons salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper.
Add the chicken to the marinade and, using your hands, massage the chicken until it is evenly coated, then cover and stash in the refrigerator to marinate for at least 3 hours and up to 24 hours.
Before cooking take the chicken out of the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature (this will take about 20 minutes). Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Place chicken skin side up on a rimmed baking sheet (lined with foil for easier cleanup) and drizzle with the olive oil. Roast until the juices run clear when the chicken is pierced at the thickest part, and the internal temperature is 165°F (74°C), 30 to 35 minutes. 4 servings.
Source: Yasmin Khan, Leitesculinaria.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com