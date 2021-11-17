Seasoned to Taste: Add some spice to gray days with this chicken

In a world full of turmoil and turbulence, gratitude may not be our first response. But if you notice the little things, there’s lots for which to be grateful. Sometimes the world delivers little gifts. And sometimes, somehow things just align.

So we were enthusiastic participants in a conversation with our friend Richard about spices he’s savoring these days. Sumac and Aleppo pepper. Both bright red. Both featured in a lot of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern cooking. Both with unique flavor profiles. It was a mouth-watering chat. We both had enough experience with both these spices to be enthused, but also curious.

We pondered about whether the sumac on the spice rack was the same as the beautiful sumac “horns” adding one last blast of color to our prairie landscapes. Turns out the spice store sumac is Rhus Coriaria, commonly known as European sumac. But the “Rhus” that grows around here are also edible: staghorn, smooth, and dwarf sumacs. Once the berries they produce are fully ripe, they can be harvested, dried and ground. But we concluded we’d rather spend our time cooking than hunting and gathering.

We also learned that Aleppo pepper is named after the Syrian city. It’s treasured for its bright but mild flavor: “a little raisiny, a little tomatoey, a little peppery.” We salivated just talking about it.