Seasoned to Taste: Add some crunch to soup season

Eight degrees at 8 a.m. makes it pretty hard to deny winter is here! So we’ve slurped up the warming comfort of the chili (red and white), borscht and lentil soup that the thermometer has prompted. But all those bowls have made us look back for something fresh, with some crunch. Some salad to go with all that soupy stuff!

This winter spinach salad is made up of a number of elements, but the bonus is that each component is something you could enjoy on its own. Or the oven-roasted pears, cheese toasts and the cheery cranberry vinaigrette could each be adapted to completely different dishes. And even if you’re trying to maintain the salad’s concept, you can vary ingredients based on what you yourself have left over or on hand: Apples can be substituted for the pears, goat or Parmesan for the blue cheese, maple syrup or honey for the pomegranate molasses in the dressing, other favorite nuts for the toasted almonds.