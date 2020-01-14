Seasoned to Taste: Add some crunch to soup season

Eight degrees at 8 a.m. makes it pretty hard to deny winter is here! So we’ve slurped up the warming comfort of the chili (red and white), borscht and lentil soup that the thermometer has prompted. But all those bowls have made us look back for something fresh, with some crunch. Some salad to go with all that soupy stuff!
This winter spinach salad is made up of a number of elements, but the bonus is that each component is something you could enjoy on its own. Or the oven-roasted pears, cheese toasts and the cheery cranberry vinaigrette could each be adapted to completely different dishes. And even if you’re trying to maintain the salad’s concept, you can vary ingredients based on what you yourself have left over or on hand: Apples can be substituted for the pears, goat or Parmesan for the blue cheese, maple syrup or honey for the pomegranate molasses in the dressing, other favorite nuts for the toasted almonds.
Crisp spinach, smooth, mellow pears, chewy dried fruit, crunchy nuts and cheesy toasts. A perfect accompaniment (or alternative) to your preferred potage!
Winter Spinach Salad with Roasted Pears, Blue Cheese Toasts, and Dried Cranberry Vinaigrette
For the roasted pears:
1 teaspoon unsalted butter
2 firm-ripe d’Anjou pears
1½ teaspoons sugar
Place a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees F.
Grease a small baking sheet with the butter. Peel and core the pears and cut each into 8 wedges. Toss the pears and sugar together in a bowl and place on the buttered baking sheet, cut-sides down. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until soft and browned on the undersides. Transfer pears to a piece of waxed paper and let cool completely. The pears can be made up to 4 hours ahead.
For the dried cranberry vinaigrette:
½ cup dried cranberries
1/3 cup cider vinegar
2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses, maple syrup or honey
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
You have free articles remaining.
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
In a blender, whirl the ½ cup cranberries, vinegar, molasses, and mustard until smooth and uniformly pink. Season with salt and pepper to taste. With the machine running, add the 1/3 cup oil in a slow, steady stream, and blend until smooth. Season again with salt and pepper, if necessary. Set aside.
For the blue cheese toasts
Eight ½-inch slices ciabatta or crusty French or Italian bread
Extra-virgin olive oil for brushing
5 to 6 ounces blue cheese, such as Gorgonzola or bleu d’Auvergne, thinly sliced
To make the blue cheese toasts: Reduce the oven temperature to 400 degrees F. Cut each slice of bread in half, so you have 16 halves. Brush both sides of each piece with some of the oil, and toast on a baking sheet for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until lightly browned. Remove from the oven, and divide the blue cheese between the toasts, crumbling the cheese up a little as you go. (The toasts can be made ahead up to this point and refrigerated, up to 4 hours.) Return the toasts to the oven and bake for 4 to 5 minutes, until the blue cheese has melted.
Toasted almonds and dried cranberries
½ cup (1½ ounces) sliced almonds
½ cup dried cranberries
Toast the almonds on a baking sheet for 3 to 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Transfer to a small bowl to cool, then stir in ½ cup dried cup cranberries. Set aside
To assemble salad: Place the spinach in a large bowl, add half the almond/cranberry mixture, add the vinaigrette to taste, and mix well. Arrange the dressed greens on a platter or on individual salad plates, and garnish with additional nuts and berries, roasted pears, and blue cheese toasts. Serve immediately. Serves 8.
Additional variations: Substitute dried cherries for the cranberries; coarsely chopped walnuts, pecans, pistachios, or your favorite nuts for the almonds.
Source: Jonathan King, Jim Stott, and Kathy Gunst at cookstr.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.