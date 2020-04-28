Seasoned to Taste: A taste of the past from the pantry

Variations on a theme. That’s what a lot of us are resorting to. Limited ingredients, once-a-week grocery pickup (or delivery — thanks, essential workers!) means we’re cooking the tried and true from our pantries. But at least most of us are lucky enough to have pantries with food. (Thanks, Food Bank staff, volunteers, and donors, for making that the case for those in need!)
But the spice of life is variety — and people are finding ways to share suggestions safely via social media. The old recipe-exchange chain letter is back: Our friend Pati writes, “Please send a recipe to the person whose name is in position #1 and it should be something quick, easy and without rare ingredients. Actually, the best one is the one you know in your head and can type right now. Don't agonize over it ...“
So lucky us, our friend Elizabeth shared the “in her head” recipe for chilaquiles. She notes, “When I met my husband 40 years ago, chilaquiles was his favorite dish at his favorite restaurant, the Taco Hut. This is my riff.” Served with beans and rice, guacamole if you have avocados, and/or a salad, this dish can transport old “Hut” aficionados back to the good old days on 11th Street. And it uses pantry staples — cheese, tomatoes, salsa. Plus it’s “a good use for tortillas which are NOT fresh.”
And the recipe has variation built right in. Elizabeth writes, “I am a total ‘dump it in the pan’ cook, so the amounts of this and that change every time. Daniel always says, "This is a great batch, think we'll ever have 'em like this again?’.”
In our book, ’tis the mark of a good cook and a good dish that it comes out a little different every time! And this one’s great for when you’re short on time or attention span. A little chopping, a little sauteing, a little simmering, and a little mystery about how it will come out this time! Pair chilaquiles with beer or margaritas or seltzer with fresh lime or your refreshing drink of choice for a little run-up to Cinco de Mayo.
What’s your variation-on-a-theme recipe? We’re not exactly a chain letter, but we’d love to see and try the recipe that’s helping get you through these uncertain days. Email in care of citydesk@journalstar.com
Chilaquiles
1 medium onion
1 red pepper (or mix colors)
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon cumin
½ cup of your favorite hot sauce (medium, or if hot, maybe use less)
One large tomato, chopped, or canned tomatoes, drained
5-6 corn tortillas, cut or torn into bite-sized triangles
1-2 cups grated Vermont (sharp) Cheddar
Optional: top with Cilantro.
Cut onion and pepper into 1” squares and sauté until tender in a large no-stick skillet with a cover.
Season vegetables generously with garlic powder, cumin, and hot sauce, mixing well.
Lay tortilla pieces over vegetable mixture. Sprinkle cheese on top of tortilla pieces (don’t mix).
Without mixing ingredients, cover, turn heat to low, and let simmer a few minutes till cheese starts to melt. Then gently stir with spatula to mix all ingredients. If you like your cheese browned, keep on stove.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
