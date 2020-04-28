Seasoned to Taste: A taste of the past from the pantry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Variations on a theme. That’s what a lot of us are resorting to. Limited ingredients, once-a-week grocery pickup (or delivery — thanks, essential workers!) means we’re cooking the tried and true from our pantries. But at least most of us are lucky enough to have pantries with food. (Thanks, Food Bank staff, volunteers, and donors, for making that the case for those in need!)

But the spice of life is variety — and people are finding ways to share suggestions safely via social media. The old recipe-exchange chain letter is back: Our friend Pati writes, “Please send a recipe to the person whose name is in position #1 and it should be something quick, easy and without rare ingredients. Actually, the best one is the one you know in your head and can type right now. Don't agonize over it ...“

So lucky us, our friend Elizabeth shared the “in her head” recipe for chilaquiles. She notes, “When I met my husband 40 years ago, chilaquiles was his favorite dish at his favorite restaurant, the Taco Hut. This is my riff.” Served with beans and rice, guacamole if you have avocados, and/or a salad, this dish can transport old “Hut” aficionados back to the good old days on 11th Street. And it uses pantry staples — cheese, tomatoes, salsa. Plus it’s “a good use for tortillas which are NOT fresh.”