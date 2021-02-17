Seasoned to Taste: A ray of sunshine (and warmth) with orangey sweet potato recipe

Don’t know about you all, but we’re getting a little desperate for something different. Different from these freakish frigid temps, different from snow, different from the funk of February. But we’re not going to tempt fate and brave minus 32-degree wind chills in our quest for variety. So what to do with what we have?

One ingredient still on hand: gratitude. Eternal thanks to our postal person who has daily delivered. She answered our “what to do?” query when she deposited the latest issue of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street in our snow-encrusted box. More than a dozen “differents.” And blessed miracle, some even feature creative combos of what we have on hand (and need to use up!).

A ray of sunshine beamed out from the orangey image of “Braised Sweet Potatoes with Oranges and Olives.” The dish is based on a recipe in “365: A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking,” by German food blogger Meike Peters. She was looking for different, too. The Milk Street cooks cite “her fearless approach to flavor combinations, many of them influenced by the Mediterranean, Middle East and elsewhere. ... (that) opened her eyes to experimenting with ingredients that stand out rather than blend in.”