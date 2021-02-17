Seasoned to Taste: A ray of sunshine (and warmth) with orangey sweet potato recipe

Don’t know about you all, but we’re getting a little desperate for something different. Different from these freakish frigid temps, different from snow, different from the funk of February. But we’re not going to tempt fate and brave minus 32-degree wind chills in our quest for variety. So what to do with what we have?
One ingredient still on hand: gratitude. Eternal thanks to our postal person who has daily delivered. She answered our “what to do?” query when she deposited the latest issue of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street in our snow-encrusted box. More than a dozen “differents.” And blessed miracle, some even feature creative combos of what we have on hand (and need to use up!).
A ray of sunshine beamed out from the orangey image of “Braised Sweet Potatoes with Oranges and Olives.” The dish is based on a recipe in “365: A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking,” by German food blogger Meike Peters. She was looking for different, too. The Milk Street cooks cite “her fearless approach to flavor combinations, many of them influenced by the Mediterranean, Middle East and elsewhere. ... (that) opened her eyes to experimenting with ingredients that stand out rather than blend in.”
Sweet potatoes, onions, oranges, olives, coriander, cayenne. Not what we would have thought to combine, but we had ’em all. The Milk Street cooks made some adaptations from Meike’s original, so we decided we could do our own version of different. We dispensed with the browned onions (can’t eat them, alas) and lessened the cayenne. We also squeezed “orange” juice from the tangelos that were getting a little decrepit (a kind of different we don’t relish). And then we zested those peels to stir in at the end to brighten the citrus notes even more.
We agreed with the Milk Street folks that the lightly crushed coriander seeds gave the dish a “texture and flavor pop.” No seeds at home? Use one tablespoon ground coriander in place of the seeds and only cook one minute in oil. Other tip: Use a Dutch oven (or stew pot) rather than a narrow saucepan or pot for this recipe. "The wider diameter allows the potatoes to be distributed in a thinner layer, which results in more even cooking.” We ate this delicious dish as a warm side, but it’s even tasty served cold on a base of greens for lunch.
Best discovery of all: something different on the side can make your leftover entree seem like a whole new meal (and give you a whole new attitude). Vive la difference!
Braised Sweet Potatoes with Orange and Olive
* 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
* 2 teaspoons coriander seeds, lightly crushed
* 1 medium red onion, halved and thinly sliced
* Kosher salt and ground black pepper
* 2 pounds orange-flesh sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
* ⅔ cup orange juice
* ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
* ½ cup black or green pitted olives, or a mixture, chopped
In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, cook the oil and coriander seeds, stirring, until fragrant and sizzling, 2 to 4 minutes. Add the onion and ¼ teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the sweet potatoes, orange juice, cayenne, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper and ½ cup water. Bring to a simmer, cover and reduce to medium.
Cook, stirring occasionally, until a skewer inserted into the potatoes meets no resistance, 8 to 11 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid has almost fully reduced and the potatoes are glazed, about 2 minutes. Off heat, stir in the olives. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
Source: Meike Peters, 177milkstreet.com
