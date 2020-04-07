Seasoned to Taste: A perfect time for flavors of the past

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good news is coming our way in the form of spring religious holidays. Sure, it stinks that some of our friends will celebrate their Seder via Zoom across four time zones. And others of us will be waving signs and stuffed Easter bunnies at the windows of beloved elders at their living facilities. And when Ramadan starts later in the month, restrictions are unlikely to be any better.

But now more than ever we need the messages of life, hope, light, joy and freedom. So us lucky ones will make some of the food we’d normally share around the table and raise our forks online. Or use an online Haggadah so all participants can access the same prayers, blessings, songs and jokes. And all of us can “say a little prayer” for the thousands of people who are soldiering on in hospitals, fire and police stations, grocery stores, truck stops and making deliveries to our front doors.