Seasoned to Taste: A perfect time for flavors of the past

Good news is coming our way in the form of spring religious holidays. Sure, it stinks that some of our friends will celebrate their Seder via Zoom across four time zones. And others of us will be waving signs and stuffed Easter bunnies at the windows of beloved elders at their living facilities. And when Ramadan starts later in the month, restrictions are unlikely to be any better.
But now more than ever we need the messages of life, hope, light, joy and freedom. So us lucky ones will make some of the food we’d normally share around the table and raise our forks online. Or use an online Haggadah so all participants can access the same prayers, blessings, songs and jokes. And all of us can “say a little prayer” for the thousands of people who are soldiering on in hospitals, fire and police stations, grocery stores, truck stops and making deliveries to our front doors.
Now more than ever, family favorites offer a link to past celebrations and our hopes for the future. This rich, satisfying and easy-to assemble egg casserole can be made ahead and then popped in the oven for a brunch or breakfast-for-dinner feast. Scattered family members could make their own wherever they are and then eat them together online. Proportions listed are for one to two serving-size preparation. Ingredient amounts in parentheses are for 9x13 glass casserole. Amounts for the larger dish are given in a range, so you can decide how thick you want the respective layers to be.
Friends and family can also use this as a baseline and add or substitute to suit their own dietary preferences or needs. Spinach, chard, asparagus or other veggie layers could be added to up the nutritional impact and contrast with the bacon-egg-dairy load. Gluten-free crumbs can replace the bread crumbs called for, plain Greek yogurt the sour cream, and so on. Kids can help peeled the hard-cooked eggs, and since they get sliced up and buried in other ingredients, who cares if the shells slide off perfectly?
This year what matters is the gathering and the gratitude. May we all be here next year, sharing food and hugs around our tables. Next year, together.
Eggs Continental
1/4 cup dried bread crumbs (3/4-1 cup)
1 tablespoon butter, melted (3-4 tablespoons)
4 hard cooked eggs, sliced (12-16)
3 slices bacon, fried and diced (1 pound)
3 - 4 fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced (optional) (8-12 ounce container)
1 cup sour cream (3 cups)
1 tablespoon milk (3-4 tablespoons)
1 tablespoon minced onion (3-4 tablespoons)
1/2 teaspoon salt (1 1/2 teaspoons)
1/4-1/2 teaspoon paprika (1-2 teaspoons)
1/8 teas[pm pepper (a few turns of the pepper grinder)
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese (1 1/2-2 cups)
Combine bread crumbs and melted butter, spread in bottom of a ramekin or casserole dish. Cover crumbs with a layer or two of sliced hard cooked eggs. Then combine bacon, mushrooms, sour cream, milk, onions and seasonings in a bowl. Spoon this mixture over the egg layer. Top with shredded cheese and bake 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees, until cheese is melted and just starting to brown. If you’re making the dish ahead, cover. refrigerated and plan on 35-40 minutes reheating time.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
