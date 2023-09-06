Sometimes the universe delivers. When preparing for a medical procedure that required a fast, our friend Mollie “ate” vicariously by looking at recipes online. And in the process of that distraction, she came across an easy, delicious dish that turned out to be just the thing.

After the testing shenanigans, she was eager to return to regular nourishment. But no muss, no fuss was the order of the day after the disrupted sleep of test prep.

Turns out Giada’s pasta recipe saved the day more than once. Day one: a simple supper dish to celebrate the return to a regular regimen. Day two: luscious leftovers that got eaten inside the tent when the family camping trip got doused in a deluge. The rainy rescue proved that this pronto pasta works hot or cold.

This workhorse recipe offers many an option, depending on what you’ve got on hand. The 2 cups of shredded meat could come from a rotisserie chicken as specified. Or you could do a quick poach of some chicken breasts or thighs. Or leftover salmon or a tin of tuna or clams could provide the protein.

But it’s tossing whatever you’ve got in oil with the garlic, shallot and red pepper flakes that sears in more flavor. Throwing the broccoli rabe in with the pasta is another fast hack, even if you choose another vegetable.

And using pasta water plus lemon juice and zest to create a light sauce makes this a one-dish wonder that delivers dinner (or lunch or leftovers) in no time. No matter what the universe has in store!

Fusilli with Chicken and Broccoli Rabe

* 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided, plus more for the pasta water

* ½ pound (8 ounces) fusilli pasta

* 1 bunch broccoli rabe, cut into 1-inch pieces

* 3 tablespoons olive oil

* 2 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled

* 1 shallot, sliced

* ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

* Half a rotisserie chicken, meat pulled and shredded, about 2 cups shredded meat

* 1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

* 1 lemon zested and juiced

Optional additions: 2-3 tablespoons pesto, capers, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Season the water generously with salt. Cook the pasta for 2 minutes less than the package directions indicate, about 6 minutes. Add the broccoli rabe to the water with the pasta and cook for an additional minute. Drain well reserving 1 cup of the pasta water. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and heat an additional minute. To the hot oil add the garlic, shallot, ½ teaspoon salt and red pepper flakes, if using. Cook, stirring often with a wooden spoon for 2 minutes or until soft and fragrant. Add the chicken and toss well to coat in all the flavors. Cook, stirring often until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add the pasta to the pan along with the Parmigiano-Reggiano. Toss well to combine adding the pasta water as needed to create a light sauce. Serve with additional cheese if desired. Or stir in pesto, or other add-ins. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.

Source: Adapted from "Eat Better, Feel Better,” Giada De Laurentiis, foodnetwork.com.