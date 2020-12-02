 Skip to main content
Seasoned to Taste: A mandelbrot for your holiday cookie care packages
SEASONED TO TASTE

Lynne Ireland

Our holiday cookie exchange is on the pandemic victim list. While we’re asking friends to stay safe, as well as helping us stay so, we’re still thinking about how to share some sweetness this December. With the help of our can’t-thank-you-enough essential workers, we’re going back to shipping sweets.

The bottom line, of course, is keeping them from breaking in transit. Or melting or smearing. So thumbprints with chocolate Kisses, fragile tuiles, and soft frostings and glazes are right out. And, of course, cooling before packing is critical to avoid the condensation that can turn your heartfelt efforts into a soggy mess.

Some experts suggest plastic-wrapping each cookie, then placing them in an airtight container, then packing the container in a box with packing material. Extra credit goes to the clever elf who lines the shipping box with food-grade plastic film or bags and uses popped popcorn to cushion the cookie container. Even if it doesn’t get eaten on the other end, recipients could scatter the “packing popcorn” for critters or add to their compost.

We love to bake the traditional Mandelbrot recipe we learned in a Jewish cooking class at South Street Temple 40 years ago, and a twice-baked cookie designed for dunking is a great candidate for successful shipping. But this year we’ll add cranberries and chocolate chips for a bit more decadence. Since chips are baked in, there shouldn’t be a smear or melt issue (we hope!).

This year especially, sooner is better than later for anything you want to arrive before 2021. And this year more than ever, it’s the thought that counts. Even if your cookies crumble, the remains can be sprinkled over ice cream or yogurt. Or just poured into a dish and eaten by the lovin’ spoonful!

If this year’s taught us anything, it’s to savor each sweet morsel that comes our way, even the crumbs!

Cranberry Chocolate Chip Mandelbrot (low-sodium, dairy-free)

* 3 large eggs

* 1 cup oil

* 1 cup sugar

* 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

* 1 teaspoon almond extract

3½ cups white unbleached flour (King Arthur organic white flour is a favorite)

* 2 teaspoons low-sodium baking soda mixed with 2 teaspoons cream of tartar

(or use 1 teaspoon baking powder)

* 11-12 ounces (2 cups, scant) bittersweet or extra-dark chocolate chips (Guittard Extra-Dark)

* 1½ cup sliced almonds (or shelled pistachios if you want to add some green)

* ½ cup dried cranberries

* raw turbinado sugar for topping

Directions: In a large bowl, beat eggs, oil, sugar and extracts for about 5 minutes, until thick and lemon colored. Combine baking soda and cream of tartar, then mix well with flour in a second bowl. Add flour mixture to liquid ingredients gradually, first beating and then stirring at the end. (You may not need all the flour.) Fold in the chocolate chips, nuts and cranberries. Dough will be sticky.

(If you are using regular baking powder, you may want to refrigerate the dough for several hours or overnight. But with low-sodium leavening ingredients, you need to bake immediately).

Divide dough into four pieces, lightly flouring your hands if necessary. Roll each piece into a cylinder and then shape into a flat log that is about 2-by-8 inches. Place the four logs on two parchment-lined baking sheets. Sprinkle with sugar.

Bake at 350 degrees 28 to 30 minutes, until logs start to brown. Remove from oven and reduce heat to 300 degrees.

Let cool slightly then cut each log into half-inch slices. Place slices upright on baking sheets and bake for 35 to 45 minutes, turning so cookies bake evenly. Remove when firm and lightly browned at the edges. Mandelbrot will become crisper as they cool. And if they aren’t hard enough, you can always re-bake!

Let cool on the baking sheets. When cool, store airtight. Makes 40-50, depending on size.

Source: slovenianroots.blogspot.com

LINCOLN-AREA RESIDENTS WHO NEED A HELPING HAND THIS SEASON

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

