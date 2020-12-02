Seasoned to Taste: A mandelbrot for your holiday cookie care packages

Our holiday cookie exchange is on the pandemic victim list. While we’re asking friends to stay safe, as well as helping us stay so, we’re still thinking about how to share some sweetness this December. With the help of our can’t-thank-you-enough essential workers, we’re going back to shipping sweets.

The bottom line, of course, is keeping them from breaking in transit. Or melting or smearing. So thumbprints with chocolate Kisses, fragile tuiles, and soft frostings and glazes are right out. And, of course, cooling before packing is critical to avoid the condensation that can turn your heartfelt efforts into a soggy mess.

Some experts suggest plastic-wrapping each cookie, then placing them in an airtight container, then packing the container in a box with packing material. Extra credit goes to the clever elf who lines the shipping box with food-grade plastic film or bags and uses popped popcorn to cushion the cookie container. Even if it doesn’t get eaten on the other end, recipients could scatter the “packing popcorn” for critters or add to their compost.