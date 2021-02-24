Seasoned to Taste: A cake that's 'game for change'

Cut the goat cheese into ½-inch pieces (or crumble it). Don’t aim for perfection. Refrigerate until needed.

In a small bowl, toss together the figs, parsley, rosemary and thyme; keep at hand.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and pepper. Working in a medium bowl, whisk the eggs until blended, then whisk in the milk, oil and honey.

Pour wet ingredients over the flour mixture and, using a sturdy spatula, stir until the dough is almost blended. You’ll still see streaks of flour, and that’s fine. Scatter the fig mixture over the dough, and then cover with the chilled bits of goat cheese. Grate the zest of the clementine or tangerine over the cheese. Using as few strokes as possible, stir everything together. Once again, it might not be perfect, and, once again, that’s fine. Scrape the dough into the pan, and use the spatula to poke the dough into the corners and to even the bumpy top.