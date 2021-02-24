Seasoned to Taste: A cake that's 'game for change'

Our variety kick continues. The weather wizards promise that by the time you read this, the Great Thaw will have arrived. Can’t change up the weather, so trying again to change up dinner. Friends and family have been posting “brinner” shots; breakfast for dinner is definitely a foolproof formula for vittles variety.
But at the end of the day, we’re often inclined to raise a glass. Toasting all the folks whose food handling, curbside and porch deliveries, Zoom tastings, and online offerings have helped us get through this last year safely. So instead of brinner, we’ll do “un apèro.” We can’t completely emulate the French with a lively gathering of friends to enjoy aperitifs and snacks, we can turn the apèro into dinner.
Dorie Greenspan offers an easy, flexible recipe for your apèro centerpiece. Cake salé is a savory (and salty) quick bread that Dorie makes with goat cheese, figs, olive oil, herbs and clementine zest. Her instructions contain a reminder that food is supposed to be fun: “Once again, it might not be perfect, and once again, that’s fine.” She also suggests ways to change up this basic formula, “You can use a neutral oil if you’d like, olives or dried tomatoes instead of figs, basil instead of parsley, lemon instead of orange, or experiment with other cheeses.”
Others posted successful substitutions: half-cup of corn with chopped charcuterie sausage instead of figs and chevre. Or cubed bacon, green olives and gruyere. Replace the milk with white wine. Oregano, white cheddar, kalamata olives, lemon zest. “This is really one of those whatever’s-in-the-pantry kinds of recipes.”
Our friend Ann split the batter into two mini-loaf pans, slightly lessened the baking time and relished thick, warm crumbly slices one night, and froze the other loaf for another.
This cake is “game for change,” Dorie notes, just like the rest of us!
Cake salé
* Nonstick cooking spray or butter
* 4 ounces very cold soft goat cheese
* 4 moist, plump dried figs cut into ¼-inch bits
* ⅓ cup finely chopped fresh parsley
* 1½ teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
* ½ teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme
* 1¾ cups/225 grams all-purpose flour
* 1 tablespoon baking powder
* ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
* ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
* 3 large eggs, at room temperature
* ⅓ cup whole milk, lukewarm
* ⅓ cup olive oil
* 1 tablespoon honey
* 1 clementine or ½ tangerine
Directions: Center a rack in the oven and heat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8- to 9-inch loaf pan with baking spray (or butter the pan).
Cut the goat cheese into ½-inch pieces (or crumble it). Don’t aim for perfection. Refrigerate until needed.
In a small bowl, toss together the figs, parsley, rosemary and thyme; keep at hand.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and pepper. Working in a medium bowl, whisk the eggs until blended, then whisk in the milk, oil and honey.
Pour wet ingredients over the flour mixture and, using a sturdy spatula, stir until the dough is almost blended. You’ll still see streaks of flour, and that’s fine. Scatter the fig mixture over the dough, and then cover with the chilled bits of goat cheese. Grate the zest of the clementine or tangerine over the cheese. Using as few strokes as possible, stir everything together. Once again, it might not be perfect, and, once again, that’s fine. Scrape the dough into the pan, and use the spatula to poke the dough into the corners and to even the bumpy top.
Bake for 34 to 38 minutes or until the top is golden, the cake has started to pull away from the sides of the pan, and, most importantly, a tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Unmold the cake onto a rack, turn it right side up and let it cool. You can serve the cake when it’s slightly warm (it’s no sot easy to cut then, but it’s delicious) or when it is at room temperature. Cut into thick slices. Wrapped well, the cake will keep for a day or two at room temperature.
Source: Dorie Greenspan, nytimes.com.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com