Season to Taste: Roast chicken with apricots has year-round appeal

Ah, the vernal vagaries are upon us! Balmy, even if breezy, days prompt all manner of living things to burst forth. And then in a snap, it’s shiver season. Once again we marvel at our magnificent magnolia unfurling its beauteous blossoms. Once again we begin the countdown to the freeze that will turn them all brown.
Many spring holidays reflect this variability — stories of sorrow and sacrifice and joy. And we find ourselves drawn to dishes that combine the sweet and the stark that are part of every life.
So Susan Spungen’s roast chicken with apricots and olives was a must-make find. Part of her suggestions for Passover, this dish has appeal that knows no season. Citrusy, sweet, briny, bold, this complex combo has it all. Adaptable, too. We used the jarred pimento-stuffed green olives, the mandarin oranges, and the boneless chicken breasts we had on hand to mimic the original ingredients.
And we were glad to have a new bottle of ground sumac on the shelf. (Find it in larger stores or Middle Eastern groceries or online.) We dumped the whole thing on a sheet pan and roasted it for less time than bone-in chicken would require, but still briefly switched to broil at the end to add a bit of caramely char to the mix. We served with rice, but couscous, farro, polenta or new potatoes could absorb the savory sauce well.
We liked the marinade-cooked-into-sauce so well, we’re anxious to try it with other dishes as the vernal vagaries give way to sunny, sultry summer.
Roast chicken with apricots and olives
3 ½ to 4 pounds bone-in chicken pieces (see mote)
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1½ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup fresh lemon juice, plus 1 lemon, sliced and seeded
¼ cup fresh blood orange or regular orange juice
¼ cup honey
4 to 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
¾ teaspoon dried thyme
3 tablespoons ground sumac
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup (6 ounces) dried apricots
1 cup (4 ounces) pitted Castelvetrano olives with 2 tablespoons brine
4 large or 8 small shallots, roots trimmed, peeled and cut lengthwise into quarters or halves
¼ cup dry white wine
Directions
Slash each piece of chicken through the skin a few times, about 1 inch deep. Season with the salt and pepper and place in a large bowl or large resealable plastic bag. Whisk lemon juice, orange juice, honey, garlic, thyme, sumac and 3 tablespoons olive oil in a bowl to combine. Add lemon slices, apricots, olives and olive brine. Pour the marinade over the chicken and cover tightly or remove as much air as possible before sealing it. Set on a small sheet pan and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours, turning the bag from time to time.
Position a rack 8 inches from the broiler heat source. Place an oven rack in the lower third of the oven and heat oven to 450 degrees. Toss shallots with remaining tablespoon oil and spread out on a large sheet pan, cut sides down. Place on the lower rack and cook, turning once, until starting to turn golden, 10 to 12 minutes.
Remove the pan from the oven and use your hands and a slotted spoon to scoop the chicken, apricots, lemon slices and olives onto the pan, reserving the marinade. Arrange in an even layer with the chicken skin side up and return to the oven. Cook for 15 minutes, baste the chicken with the drippings, and cook until chicken juices run clear, about 10 minutes longer. Remove the pan from the oven. Heat the broiler to high.
Pour the reserved marinade and wine over the chicken, and broil until the chicken is browned and the liquid is thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. If the apricots start to get too dark, turn them over in the sauce. Transfer to a platter. If you used chicken breasts, cut them in half. Pour the sauce over everything or serve it on the side. (Note: You can buy your favorite bone-in parts or cut a whole 3½- to 4-pound chicken into bone-in pieces: 2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 drumsticks, 2 wings.)
Source: Susan Spungen, nytimes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com