Season to Taste: Roast chicken with apricots has year-round appeal

Ah, the vernal vagaries are upon us! Balmy, even if breezy, days prompt all manner of living things to burst forth. And then in a snap, it’s shiver season. Once again we marvel at our magnificent magnolia unfurling its beauteous blossoms. Once again we begin the countdown to the freeze that will turn them all brown.

Many spring holidays reflect this variability — stories of sorrow and sacrifice and joy. And we find ourselves drawn to dishes that combine the sweet and the stark that are part of every life.

So Susan Spungen’s roast chicken with apricots and olives was a must-make find. Part of her suggestions for Passover, this dish has appeal that knows no season. Citrusy, sweet, briny, bold, this complex combo has it all. Adaptable, too. We used the jarred pimento-stuffed green olives, the mandarin oranges, and the boneless chicken breasts we had on hand to mimic the original ingredients.

And we were glad to have a new bottle of ground sumac on the shelf. (Find it in larger stores or Middle Eastern groceries or online.) We dumped the whole thing on a sheet pan and roasted it for less time than bone-in chicken would require, but still briefly switched to broil at the end to add a bit of caramely char to the mix. We served with rice, but couscous, farro, polenta or new potatoes could absorb the savory sauce well.