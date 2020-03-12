Spring ravioli: a nice change from heavier winter pastas

Stepping away from your everyday life can bring you a huge amount of clarity, and even if you are lucky enough to love your job, putting yourself in a new environment is invigorating. This past winter, I put my Nebraska life on hold and moved to the Colorado mountains where I learned that the only article of clothing I brought along that was at all important was my snow boots.

In Lincoln, I am a pasta maker for a living, and I get strange looks and a lot of questions when I tell people this. But I do it because I love it, and I especially love working at the farmers’ markets. However, this move to the mountains represents the longest period in 20 years that I’ve gone without making pasta. And although I love the snow, sweaters and fondue more than any other environment, I actually miss work now – even though I’ve taken another seasonal job that I enjoy.

So I have the urge to make pasta, but I have none of the tools I like to use to make it. Yes, I could stir the ingredients together by hand with a fork, use a wine bottle as a rolling pin and a sharp knife to cut pasta. But there is an easier way to do it, and that is to buy wonton wrappers at the local grocery store, which is what I’ve used to make this welcome-to-spring dish.