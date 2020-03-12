Spring ravioli: a nice change from heavier winter pastas

Stepping away from your everyday life can bring you a huge amount of clarity, and even if you are lucky enough to love your job, putting yourself in a new environment is invigorating. This past winter, I put my Nebraska life on hold and moved to the Colorado mountains where I learned that the only article of clothing I brought along that was at all important was my snow boots.
In Lincoln, I am a pasta maker for a living, and I get strange looks and a lot of questions when I tell people this. But I do it because I love it, and I especially love working at the farmers’ markets. However, this move to the mountains represents the longest period in 20 years that I’ve gone without making pasta. And although I love the snow, sweaters and fondue more than any other environment, I actually miss work now – even though I’ve taken another seasonal job that I enjoy.
So I have the urge to make pasta, but I have none of the tools I like to use to make it. Yes, I could stir the ingredients together by hand with a fork, use a wine bottle as a rolling pin and a sharp knife to cut pasta. But there is an easier way to do it, and that is to buy wonton wrappers at the local grocery store, which is what I’ve used to make this welcome-to-spring dish.
I love this recipe because it is so light and tasty, but you can use all sorts of your favorite fillings in these wrappers to customize ravioli to your own taste. Try using your favorite meatball recipe for the filling, or lemon zest, ricotta and parmesan cheese. The following spring ravioli recipe is a nice transition from the heavier pastas of winter into the fresh flavors of your early spring garden.
Fresh Pea and Mint Ravioli
3 T olive oil
1 shallot, finely chopped (about 1/4 cup)
1 garlic clove, minced
2 1/4 cups shelled fresh or thawed frozen peas
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons dry white wine
Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
40 wonton wrappers (3 1/2 inches each)
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
4 fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced
Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add shallot; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic; cook until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Add peas, wine, 1 cup water, and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt; season with pepper. Simmer until liquid has almost evaporated and peas are tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool slightly.
Puree pea mixture in a food processor. Brush edges of 10 wrappers with egg. Place 1 tablespoon puree in centers. Top with a dry wrapper; seal edges. Trim using a 3-inch round cutter. Repeat with remaining wrappers and puree.
Working in batches, cook ravioli in salted simmering water until they are soft and rise to the surface, about 2 minutes. Meanwhile, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat; add ravioli to skillet, and cook until butter is frothy and ravioli is coated, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle with mint. Serve immediately.
Recipe courtesy of Martha Stewart