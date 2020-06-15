Now is the time for comfort food!

It’s day 95 of self-quarantine, and I can hardly think about food, because I’ve never cooked this much or done so many dishes in my life. What’s for dinner has gone from a fleeting thought to the most important part of our mainly shut-in day.
In the beginning, I was cooking like a fiend, making elaborate dinners for myself and my significant other. Now, I am fond of the crockpot – especially for soups, and I’ve had some good luck lately with quick dinner experiments, so I thought I’d pass them on.
The first was something I made for St. Patrick’s Day, and it is even better the second day on top of a baked or mashed potato.
Irish Cabbage and Bacon
24 oz. thick cut bacon (I used 16 oz. and it was just fine)
1 large green cabbage
1 large onion
2 ½ C chicken broth
1 T mustard seeds
Salt and pepper
Place a large stockpot over medium heat. Cut the bacon strips into pieces and place in the pot. Stir until the bacon is cooked but not crispy.
Meanwhile, peel and cut onion into 8 wedges. Cut the cabbage in half and remove core, then cut it into 12 wedges. Once the bacon is mostly cooked, add the onion to the pot and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes to soften.
Add the cabbage, chicken broth and mustard seeds. Stir to move the cabbage to the bottom of the pot and bring the bacon upward. Cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes, until the thickest parts of the cabbage are tender. Stir once or twice while cooking, taste, then add salt and pepper as needed. Serve with whole grain mustard on the side.
I came across the second recipe while looking for something new to do with a smoked turkey kielbasa. Usually I just chunk one up and toss it in a pan with sauerkraut – either sweet or regular kraut depending upon my mood, and dinner is done in 10 minutes. However, this soup recipe turned out to be very good and healthy.
Smoked Sausage and Vegetable Soup
2 T Olive oil, divided
12 oz. Kielbasa sausage, quartered through the length then sliced
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
1 medium red or yellow bell pepper, chopped
4 cloves minced garlic
6 C low sodium chicken broth
1 (14.5 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes
1 ½ C of ½ inch diced potatoes
1 T dried Italian seasoning (I used a large spoonful each of thyme, basil and oregano)
1 small zucchini, chopped
2 C spinach
2 T minced fresh parsley
Finely shredded parmesan, for serving
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat, add onion, carrots, celery, and sauté about 3 minutes, add bell pepper and garlic and sauté 2 more minutes. Transfer to a crockpot and pour in the broth, tomatoes and sausage. Add the herbs and the zucchini, and cook on high for an hour or two, or put it on low and let it go as long as you like. I left mine on for about 6 hours and it was excellent.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.