Now is the time for comfort food!

It’s day 95 of self-quarantine, and I can hardly think about food, because I’ve never cooked this much or done so many dishes in my life. What’s for dinner has gone from a fleeting thought to the most important part of our mainly shut-in day.

In the beginning, I was cooking like a fiend, making elaborate dinners for myself and my significant other. Now, I am fond of the crockpot – especially for soups, and I’ve had some good luck lately with quick dinner experiments, so I thought I’d pass them on.

The first was something I made for St. Patrick’s Day, and it is even better the second day on top of a baked or mashed potato.

Irish Cabbage and Bacon

24 oz. thick cut bacon (I used 16 oz. and it was just fine)

1 large green cabbage

1 large onion

2 ½ C chicken broth

1 T mustard seeds

Salt and pepper

Place a large stockpot over medium heat. Cut the bacon strips into pieces and place in the pot. Stir until the bacon is cooked but not crispy.