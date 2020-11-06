I like my lasagna with cottage cheese

When I was young, my parents were what you would call “health food nuts.” Because of this, I ate quite a few meals that I didn’t care for, and I had to deal with things like homemade syrup, 7 grain pancakes, multi-seeded bread and no-sugar anything.
I remember the time they tried to pass off carob as chocolate. I took a bite, it was horrible, and I said, “Well, this isn’t the chocolate they have at Robin’s house.”
Carob plot foiled.
Robin was my best childhood friend who was the youngest of five girls, and her house was the exact opposite of mine – they always had pop, white bread, fried things and my absolute favorite: Kraft individually wrapped cheese slices. Going to her house was like being in a magical food Disneyland, but then it was back to the reality of my house for venison chili.
However, there were some dishes my mom made that I absolutely loved, and one of those was lasagna. I found out later that her secret was using cottage cheese in the béchamel, or white cheese layer, instead of ricotta. I’m guessing the substitution was out of necessity as we lived in Wyoming, and ricotta cheese (so exotic!) wasn’t exactly easy to come by. But regardless of the reason, I still like my lasagna with cottage cheese.
Cottage Cheese Lasagna
Ingredients
• 2 lbs. lean ground beef browned
• 1 yellow onion minced
• 2 cloves garlic minced
• 3 Tbsp. dried parsley flakes divided
• 1/2 tsp. garlic salt
• 1/2 tsp. oregano
• 4 cans tomato sauce, 8 oz. each
• 6 lasagna noodles prepared
• 22 oz. cottage cheese
• 2 eggs beaten
• 1 tsp. salt
• 1/2 c. Parmesan cheese shredded
• 1 lb. shredded Mozzarella
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 inch pan.
2. In a large frying pan combine hamburger, onion, garlic, 1 Tbsp. parsley flakes, garlic salt, oregano, tomato sauce and simmer 30 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine cottage cheese, eggs, salt, 2 Tbsp. parsley flakes and Parmesan cheese.
4. When the meat mixture is done simmering, spread 1/2 c. of mixture on the bottom of prepared pan. Place three prepared noodles side by side on top of meat mixture so they don't overlap. Top with half of meat mixture, half of cottage cheese mixture then half of Mozzarella cheese. Repeat layer except leave off the Mozzarella cheese.
5. Bake for 45 minutes.
6. Remove from oven and top with remaining Mozzarella cheese.
7. Bake 10 more minutes or until cheese is melted.
8. Remove from oven and let stand for 10-15 minutes before serving.
So many different lasagna recipes are out there, and two of my favorites are probably Marcella Hazan’s Lasagna Bolognese, and Tony Danza’s Lasagna with meatballs. But the recipe above is a basic one to build on. The important thing is to make sure and let the lasagna rest after it is done cooking. Like chili, lasagna is even better the second day, though I doubt anyone, including myself, has ever been able to wait that long to eat a piece.
Recipe courtesy of food blogger Julie Evink
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.