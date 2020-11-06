I like my lasagna with cottage cheese

When I was young, my parents were what you would call “health food nuts.” Because of this, I ate quite a few meals that I didn’t care for, and I had to deal with things like homemade syrup, 7 grain pancakes, multi-seeded bread and no-sugar anything.

I remember the time they tried to pass off carob as chocolate. I took a bite, it was horrible, and I said, “Well, this isn’t the chocolate they have at Robin’s house.”

Carob plot foiled.

Robin was my best childhood friend who was the youngest of five girls, and her house was the exact opposite of mine – they always had pop, white bread, fried things and my absolute favorite: Kraft individually wrapped cheese slices. Going to her house was like being in a magical food Disneyland, but then it was back to the reality of my house for venison chili.

However, there were some dishes my mom made that I absolutely loved, and one of those was lasagna. I found out later that her secret was using cottage cheese in the béchamel, or white cheese layer, instead of ricotta. I’m guessing the substitution was out of necessity as we lived in Wyoming, and ricotta cheese (so exotic!) wasn’t exactly easy to come by. But regardless of the reason, I still like my lasagna with cottage cheese.

Cottage Cheese Lasagna