No need to feel discouraged that summer is coming to an end when you can gather the last of its bounty and turn it into panzanella. A Mediterranean favorite, panzanella is both healthy and hearty, with bold color, flavor and texture.

Rustic bread, tomatoes and basil are the main components. I’ve given this recipe a “Nebraska twist” by adding corn and produce from a nearby farm stand – as close to just-picked as possible. You can also source your fresh ingredients from one of Lincoln’s many farmers’ markets. For the bread, I’ve stuck to what I know. Le Quartier in Meridian Park makes a killer sour dough, so that is what I used.

Panzanella is simple, fresh and filling. Prepping it is low-stress. Eating it is exciting. The veggies and herbs play off of each other. The chunks of bread (never upstaged by the veggies) soak in the vinaigrette, transforming into little flavor bombs. Delicious.

End of Summer Panzanella

Ingredients:

Small sour dough loaf, cut into 1-inch cubes

3-4 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. Za’atar (Mediterranean seasoning blend, optional)