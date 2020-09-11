Comfort food for times of stress and pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many things have changed since the pandemic, and although we are adapting, I've realized that one thing I really miss is cooking for people and having a meal together.

So, like humans throughout history, I’ve turned to comfort food, because in stressful times we tend to crave foods high in fat and calories. The science behind such food is said to be rooted in our past, and the memories and emotions they invoke. For instance, if you have a great memory of your grandmother making you chocolate chip cookies as a child, then as an adult you may associate cookies with feelings of happiness and contentment.

When I think of comfort foods, many come to mind – macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, pot roast – but I've been making two in particular fairly often, and those are biscuits and an old Irish standard, cabbage and bacon. The smell of either cooking is an instant mood adjuster, and both of these recipes are foolproof.

Mark Bittman’s Yogurt Biscuits

Ingredients

• 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more as needed

• 3/4 tsp salt

• 3 tsp baking powder

• 1 tsp baking soda