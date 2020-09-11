Comfort food for times of stress and pandemic

Many things have changed since the pandemic, and although we are adapting, I've realized that one thing I really miss is cooking for people and having a meal together.
So, like humans throughout history, I’ve turned to comfort food, because in stressful times we tend to crave foods high in fat and calories. The science behind such food is said to be rooted in our past, and the memories and emotions they invoke. For instance, if you have a great memory of your grandmother making you chocolate chip cookies as a child, then as an adult you may associate cookies with feelings of happiness and contentment.
When I think of comfort foods, many come to mind – macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, pot roast – but I've been making two in particular fairly often, and those are biscuits and an old Irish standard, cabbage and bacon. The smell of either cooking is an instant mood adjuster, and both of these recipes are foolproof.
Mark Bittman’s Yogurt Biscuits
Ingredients
• 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more as needed
• 3/4 tsp salt
• 3 tsp baking powder
• 1 tsp baking soda
• 5 tablespoons cold butter
• 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons yogurt or buttermilk
Instructions
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Mix dry ingredients together in a food processor. Cut butter into bits and pulse it in the food processor until thoroughly blended.
2. Using a large spoon, stir in the yogurt until mixture just forms a ball. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead it 10 times; no more. If it is sticky, add a little flour, but very little; it should still stick slightly to your hands.
3. Press the dough into a ¾-inch-thick rectangle and cut into 2-inch rounds. Put on ungreased baking sheet. Gently reshape the leftover dough and cut again. Bake for 7-9 minutes or until the biscuits are a beautiful golden brown. Serve within 15 minutes.
Traditional Irish Cabbage & Bacon
Ingredients
• 24 ounces thick-cut bacon (I use half this amount)
• 1 large green cabbage
• 1 large onion
• 2 1/2 cups chicken broth
• 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
• Salt and pepper
Instructions
1) Place a large stockpot over medium heat. Cut bacon strips into 4 pieces each. Separate bacon pieces and place in the pot. Stir and sizzle until the bacon is cooked, but not fully crispy.
2) Meanwhile, peel the onion and cut it into 8 wedges. Then cut the cabbage in half and remove the core. Cut the cabbage into 12 wedges. Once the bacon is mostly cooked, add the onion to the pot and sauté for 3-4 minutes to soften.
3) Add the cabbage, chicken broth and mustard seeds. Stir to move the cabbage to the bottom of the pot and bring the bacon upward. Cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes, until the thickest parts of the cabbage are tender. Stir once or twice while cooking. Taste, then salt and pepper as needed. Serve with whole grain mustard on the side, if desired.
This is even better the second day on leftover potatoes!
Satisfy your cravings
